New WandaVision Posters Cast Vision and Monica Rambeau in Black and White

WandaVision brought out some new posters of Vision and Monica Rambeau in black and white. With just a day or so to go until the big premiere on Disney+, the full press is on. Fans are more than ready to see what the sitcom series has in store. For those who just can’t wait, you can check out the Instagram posts down below for more looks at Paul Bethany and Teynah Parris’s characters. Costume design has been a huge part of the upcoming show. WandaVision channels a bunch of previous decades’ aesthetics when it comes to sitcom presentation. Early reviews for the series indicate that fans should expect even more black and white in the early goings. If you’re going to channel retro TV, then you have to fully commit. It seems like Marvel is all the way in on the slightly spooky vibe of WandaVision.

Paris recently talked to The Undefeated about her role in the MCU. This has literally been a dream come true and she's taken full stock of how many people would want to be in her position.

“This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” she revealed. “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’”

Parris added, “I didn’t know how or why because Black women are not afforded that opportunity. Most of the women I was watching weren’t Black. I was like sure, whatever that’s not going to happen. And then it happened. When I tell you that it wasn’t on my radar at that moment…I’m so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.”

