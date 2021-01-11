WandaVision: New Clip Released

✖

Ahead of its release this Friday, Disney has released another new clip for WandaVision, showing fans just how campy the series will be when it pays homage to vintage sitcoms. In the clip that has made its way online, Vision (Paul Bettany) is seen getting ready for work as he notices a heart on the calendar hanging in the couple's kitchen. A conversation between him and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) then takes place as the two joke back and forth as to what the heart could mean.

Other than the sitcom references that Disney+ and Marvel Studios have heavily marketed, little is known about WandaVision. When ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke with Olsen on Sunday, he asked the MCU star if her character — Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch — could possibly be the villain of her own series.

"Well, she had," Olsen said, referencing Wanda's start in Avengers: Age of Ultron. "I mean, she had posed a threat that's how she started with her anger towards Stark and she had you know, she started as that rebel and then she realized that the power she was fighting for wasn't the actual good and so that's why she became who she is. And whatever fighting for good means evolves over time I guess but I think she found the Avengers to be the side of good." Certainly not a confirmation of the theory, but not a denial, either?

"I know what [the evolution] means," Olsen added, before stopping herself from saying too much. "I do think it is, it's almost like it's when I say coming of age story for her, it's more like coming up of a woman age story. Like you know, you start to come to terms with your past and who you are and take accountability for things and kind of coming to terms with yourself. I'll say."

