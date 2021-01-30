WandaVision's Paul Bettany Calls His Favorite Scene a "Big Surprise"

✖

Vision actor Paul Bettany says his favorite scene from WandaVision is a "big surprise" that won't be revealed until later episodes of the Marvel Studios series. Now at its midway point with Friday's "We Interrupt This Program," which signs off with the shocker that Bettany teased would "blow your mind," the nine-episode WandaVision is closer to answering its burning questions — including the mystery of how Vision is alive after his death in Avengers: Infinity War. Until then, Bettany is looking back at Episode 1, "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience," and the "bewitching" Episode 2, "Don't Touch That Dial":

"The joy of doing the magic show [in Episode 2] was just so much fun. Also, Episode 1, just [filming] in front of a live studio audience, amazing. But later on in the series, there's a big surprise," Bettany teased during an Ask Marvel session on Instagram. "There's an actor that shows up that I get to play scenes with that I've always wanted to work with. The scenes are really explosive."

When Bettany first hinted at the surprise actor cast in WandaVision, he told Black Girl Nerds that his performance as the synthezoid Vision blends "a little bit of Dick Van Dyke in, a little bit of Bryan Cranston, a little bit of Hugh Laurie," referring to the stars of past shows channeled by the Marvel Studios series.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige consulted with Van Dyke for the series premiere, which filmed before a live studio audience when paying homage to The Dick Van Dyke Show.

"We did have to give him the explanation, and he didn't seem to be too fluent with the MCU. It was great," Shakman previously told ET Online. "He did say at one point during our lunch, 'Oh, I hear you guys have had some great success. That's wonderful. Congratulations. What did you just put out?' And Kevin, who's great, obviously Kevin is this mastermind of this incredible creative endeavor that's had so much success, he said, 'Well, yes, well, we just put out Avengers: Endgame.' And [Dick] was like, 'Oh, Avengers: Endgame? Oh, great. Fantastic.' He said, 'Yep, it's actually the biggest movie of all time.' 'Oh, great. Is it-- What! The biggest movie of all time?!' He was like, 'That's amazing!' It was so sweet to see Kevin realize and Dick realized what they were talking about. It was really fun."

Asked if Van Dyke might be the secret actor cameo, Shakman said with a laugh, "I couldn't possibly say. Couldn't possibly say!"

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

