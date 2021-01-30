WandaVision Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Addresses Possible Wonder Man Appearance

✖

WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer is letting Marvel fans wonder about Wonder Man. After Marvel Comics readers spotted Wonder Man in the background of a behind-the-scenes video for the Marvel Studios series, an Easter egg for his supervillain brother appeared in the opening credits of WandaVision Episode 2, "Don't Touch That Dial." Because Wonder Man is Vision's "brother" in the Marvel comic books — the superhero's brain patterns gave the synthezoid his intelligence — the question becomes: Will Wonder Man enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in WandaVision?

Asked by The Playlist to explain the Wonder Man art in the WandaVision offices, Schaeffer said, "I was standing in our writers' room, which is covered floor-to-ceiling in all sorts of art and inspiration…and it's a pretty exciting room and… yeah…"

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn cast friend and frequent collaborator Nathan Fillion as Simon Williams — the movie star face behind Wonder Man — for an Easter egg that he ultimately cut from 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The planned "cameo" was to show Fillion's Simon, an actor, on the poster of a Steve Jobs-inspired movie called Tony Stark.

"I didn't have a good cameo for him in Vol. 2 - and I wanted to bring him more fully into the MCU at some point, so I didn't want to make him Aakon Guard #2, narrowing his chance of a more substantial role in the future," Gunn wrote in a 2017 Facebook post. "I really do love the character of Simon Williams/Wonder Man in the comics - a sometimes douchey actor/superhero - and could see Nathan clearly in that role (not because he's a douchebag but because he's great at playing one). But, of course, in a movie set 99.9% in space I didn't really have a place for him. So in a small flash to Earth I decided to put a theater playing a 'Simon Williams Film Festival,' with six Simon Williams movie posters outside."

Gunn cut the Easter eggs because they appeared in a small section of a scene that "slowed down the movie." Fillion, who next appears in the Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad for DC Films, later told The Ara Show he would take that "cleverly disguised opportunity" to join the MCU.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

