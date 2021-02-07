WandaVision Fans Furious After Twitter Trends Spoils Big Twist

WandaVision fans are furious after Twitter trends spoiled the big twist. Conversations around spoilers have been raging for years now on the platform. But, this is just the latest example of fans feeling like something is definitely wrong with how things work on Twitter. Friday morning was full of chatter about the latest episode, but most people were spoiled before they could even get their coffee together. These specific fans weren’t just upset about that though, it came down to the fact the Trending Topics page on the site had the words Pietro and Evan Peters right there for all to see. With everything so prominently displayed on the trends portion of the app, it is no wonder you saw so many people voicing their displeasure early in the weekend. However, it wasn’t like that was the only way people had the surprise pulled out from under them.

Got spoiled Wandavision by Twitter trends 😔 — EJRI (@EJRI1) February 5, 2021

People seem to be liking the show, but showrunner Jac Schaeffer said that audience response was one of her biggest worries heading into the series.

"In the actual doing the show. I felt through most of the process very insulated from those kinds of pressures," Schaeffer told Deseret News. "The pressure was really mostly like — will Kevin [Feige] like it? That was my day to day — will Kevin like it? And then, will I like it? Will I be proud of it? Will my team be proud of it? Are we putting something into the world that makes the world a better place, right? Those are the larger questions that I am asking myself day today. But yeah, as it got close to actually premiering, I started to panic sure, but so far it seems like it’s going OK."

"You can come up with a cool concept — lots of people can come up with cool concepts. Sticking the landing is the thing that everything is judged on — how it ends up," she continued. "I stand by where the show goes, and I’m very proud of my team and so impressed and in awe of all of the collaborators on this enormous show. And it’s my hope that the fanbase feels the same excitement and emotional response that we all had in making it."

Did you get spoiled before seeing the big reveal yourself? Let us know down in the comments!