Marvel Releases WandaVision Two Weeks Teaser

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans expected multiple projects to be unveiled in 2020, though the coronavirus pandemic had other plans, resulting in various projects being pushed back, even those that had been completed. Following the drought of MCU content, with the only new content for the franchise being the final season of Agents of SHIELD, some fans have forgotten that there are projects in 2021 we have to look forward to, the first of which being the debut of WandaVision on January 15th. To build excitement for the upcoming series, Marvel has released a new teaser reminding us that its premiere is only two weeks away, which you can view below.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Between Agents of SHIELD and various Netflix series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, the upcoming WandaVision isn't the first serialized storytelling in the MCU, but it marks the first of a number of projects that will be debuting directly on Disney+. While other such programs promise plenty of adventure and excitement, WandaVision looks to be blending not only the compelling action fans have grown to love on the big screen, but will also lean more heavily into the daily activities of some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Showrunner of WandaVision Jac Schaeffer recently detailed how she drew inspiration from the moments in Avengers: Infinity War in which, rather than tackling otherworldly threats, Wanda and Vision were depicted as merely enjoying one another's company.

"I really liked the more mundane moments or the small character moments [in the MCU]," Schaeffer explained to SFX Magazine. "In Infinity War, [Wanda and Vision] have this moment in Scotland where they put their life as superheroes on pause, and I think that is very relatable to people. It’s the idea of ‘let’s hide away from the world and just be, and see if this works.’ And when I pitched Black Widow, I had a lot of ‘what’s her real-life like in the real world?’ She’s a superhero and a crazy assassin, but what’s underneath that? That is one of the really delicious and exciting things about WandaVision. We get to see the two of them in several very domestic environments. And we took those moments from the MCU that really shine, and I felt grateful and excited to drop into that space with them for longer."

Check out the premiere of WandaVision on Disney+ on January 15th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!