WandaVision: Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out About Vision's Classic Costume

Sunday night was huge for Marvel fans. During the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the eagerly anticipated Disney+ series, WandaVision and while fans were thrilled to get their best look yet at the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, there's one specific moment that has the internet lighting up. That's right, fans can't stop flipping out about Vision's classic comics costume making an appearance in the trailer.

In much the same way that the WandaVision footage that debuted during the Super Bowl earlier this year had fans freaking out about Wanda's comics' accurate look, Sunday night's trailer gave fans Vision in all his brightly colored green and yellow costume glory. In the trailer, it appears that Vision is all decked out in the classic look as a Halloween costume -- a pretty clever way to drop that into the series. As you might guess, fans were obsessed with seeing it come to life, though not everyone was thrilled. While much of the chatter about Vision's classic look was wildly positive, there were a few people who thought that it wasn't close enough to the pages of Marvel Comics while others straight up thought things looked "cheap".

Read on for how fans feel about the classic Vision look and check out the official synopsis for the series below.

Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision will debut later this year on Disney+.