WandaVision: Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out About Vision's Classic Costume
Sunday night was huge for Marvel fans. During the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the eagerly anticipated Disney+ series, WandaVision and while fans were thrilled to get their best look yet at the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, there's one specific moment that has the internet lighting up. That's right, fans can't stop flipping out about Vision's classic comics costume making an appearance in the trailer.
In much the same way that the WandaVision footage that debuted during the Super Bowl earlier this year had fans freaking out about Wanda's comics' accurate look, Sunday night's trailer gave fans Vision in all his brightly colored green and yellow costume glory. In the trailer, it appears that Vision is all decked out in the classic look as a Halloween costume -- a pretty clever way to drop that into the series. As you might guess, fans were obsessed with seeing it come to life, though not everyone was thrilled. While much of the chatter about Vision's classic look was wildly positive, there were a few people who thought that it wasn't close enough to the pages of Marvel Comics while others straight up thought things looked "cheap".
Read on for how fans feel about the classic Vision look, be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments and check out the official synopsis for the series below.
Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
WandaVision will debut later this year on Disney+.
Happy
prevnext
vision comic suit makes me happy pic.twitter.com/9slcwCeDDn— Max Bolen (@nelobxam) September 21, 2020
Love to see it
prevnext
Wanda and Vision in their comics costumes you LOVE to see it!! That Vision costume is actually so cool pic.twitter.com/QCYG02lG3D— James (@arc_blog) September 21, 2020
Uh, this isn't it...
prevnext
oomfs don't know what comic vision looks like and it shows pic.twitter.com/1RuMQKOy0q— young douglas' whore (@fluffyfitz) September 21, 2020
Love
prevnext
Classical costume vision and scarlet witch ❤️ #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/mLdbZMmoQn— Josh ᱬ (@scarletwandavis) September 21, 2020
COMIC VISION
prevnext
COMIC VISION COMIC VISION COMIC VISION COMIC VISION COMIC VISION pic.twitter.com/M4A1LfA9Mj— Alex Castillo (@yung_coconutt) September 21, 2020
Looks cheap
prevnext
I know it’s supposed to be a joke or mocks the comics or whatever but we thought wanda’s suit looked cheap and then there’s vision... pic.twitter.com/cyxd96nMzO— ma’ 🥀 (@mahvericks) September 21, 2020
Rockin' it
prevnext
I absolutely love that Vision is rocking the old costume in the trailer for WandaVision pic.twitter.com/nZ5ZDQ2Fz8— Max O'Neill (@MaxONeill16) September 21, 2020
How can you say this is gonna be bad?
prevnext
why is everyone saying this show looks bad when the only screencap they use is vision’s homemade halloween costume 😭 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/EBxdBR0Mhv— cameron ✿ tdatt spoilers (@mcumaximoff_) September 21, 2020
Orbit
prevnext
THIS CHEAP VISION IS SENDING ME INTO ORBIT #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/T5iqdCYPa0— ken (@wandaslizzie) September 21, 2020
Need this NOW
prev
I fucking lost it here. I love Paul Bettany’s Vision so much. I need this now! pic.twitter.com/TAi8YOppJW— Jon 🌙 (@blvze97) September 21, 2020