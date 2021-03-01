Could New WandaVision Toys Tease MCU Arrival of Quantum Bands?

✖

White Vision (Paul Bettany) has arrived, and the live-adaptation of Marvel's "Vision Quest" comic is on the verge of being fully realized. As WandaVision tears towards its finale in a matter of days, Marvel licensors have been quick to unveil the various consumer products they've based on some of the show's biggest moments. Monday alone, Funko and Hasbro released looks at various toys they crafted. Funko quickly shared looks at two different White Vision POP! toys — the Walmart exclusive glows in the dark — and an Agatha POP! in her Salem costume.

Hasbro, on the other hand, released snapshots of the White Vision Marvel Legends toy it plans to introduce at one point or another. If you look close enough at the action figure, however, it looks different than what ended up appearing on-screen. In fact, it almost looks as if the character could be wearing devices like Marvel's Quantum Bands. While the version of the character we saw was full white, the toys have gold accents placed throughout.

(Photo: Hasbro)

Admittedly, what we're about to discuss is such a stretch, there's little to no chance of it actually coming to fruition. Regardless, we're going to take you down the rabbit hole because if you tilt your head and look at it just right, it might actually make even the slightest bit of sense.

Earlier this month, we wrote a theory about how SWORD director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) could be a Pink Kree, just like Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) and Korath (Djimon Hounsou). This is something that could lead to a reverse Secret Invasion, where Kree have infiltrated every level of the government instead of the shape-shifting Skrulls.

Interestingly enough, the Kree are also the ones who developed the cosmic MacGuffins, items that granted the wearers special abilities. In the mythos, there are two different items — the Quantum Bands and the Nega-Bands. Both share the same purpose, the former simply draws power from the Quantum Zone while the Nega-Bands draw power from the Negative Zone. They typically always have something to do with cosmic stories and characters from Mar-Vell to Quasar and beyond.

Fortunately enough for this theory, we know SWORD was at least partially based in space at one point.

Whatever the case, perhaps Hayward managed to have a set of Quantum Bands laying around and they were necessary in powering Vision. In fact, perhaps the Quantum Bands serve as the actual power source behind White Vision and the Chaos Magic SWORD managed to gather from their downed SWORD drone is what "jumpstarted" the android back to life.

Bizarre? Maybe, but perhaps WandaVision is setting up much more than we'd ever think.

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

How do you think WandaVision ends next week? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.