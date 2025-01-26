Watch: AEW’s Toni Storm Deserves an Oscar for Epic Timeless Toni Return

As all the buzz kicks into overdrive for The Oscars, on behalf of wrestling fans all over the world, we have to submit a last-minute nomination. We hereby nominate AEW star Toni Storm for dramatic performance of the year, and as part of the nomination, we also submit tonight’s absolutely epic return of the true star of AEW, Timeless Toni Storm. If you don’t believe me, just watch it for yourself in the video below, because I think you’ll come around to our way of thinking if you do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those who have been keeping up with Storm lately know that she made her return as the version of herself that just debuted in AEW, which was pretty entertaining on its own. Then Storm won the shot at Mariah May’s AEW Women’s World Championship, which will take place at Grand Slam. This is all notable of course because it was May who betrayed Storm after Storm took her under her wing and then defeated her for the Championship.

Tonight AEW newbie Storm and May met in the ring ahead of their Grand Slam clash, and May went in on Storm, telling her that she was nothing and that she also meant nothing to the AEW fans in attendance.

Play video

“When I look at you, I see nothing. When I think about you, I feel nothing, and in the hearts of every one of these fans, you are nothing. You are a joke. You are a meme. They laugh at you, and then they forget about you, just like I always knew they would. I do not care about you. I have never cared about you. You were just the dumbest, easiest pawn I used to dominate this entire game. And if I have to remind you of that again in Australia, so be it, because as good as I feel right now, I will get off humiliating you in your hometown,” May said.

May then attacked Storm with the Championship and slammed her down to the mat before exiting the ring, and that’s when Storm shocked everyone with the words, “What makes you think that I’ve forgotten?” Then the crowd started to lose it when Storm started to sound like her old Timeless self, but the promo that followed would send them over the moon.

“What makes you think our dance is done? Each scar, every drop of blood, I will feel forever, but now it’s my moment in the sun,” Storm said as she pulled off the rookie Storm gear. “They say the hardest role you will ever play is yourself. But what you’ve just witnessed is the performance of a lifetime!”

“Mariah May, you may be the woman from hell, but you came from my womb, and I will shove you back up there and spit you out, for I am Timeless, Timeless Toni Storm and I’m gonna rip your t*** off!”

The crowd lost it and so did the commentary team, but May was in shock, not expecting Timeless Toni Storm to ever come back, especially after the past month or so. Now that’s all changed, and Storm is coming back for her Championship and to get some overdue payback on her former apprentice.

What did you think of Toni Storm’s Timeless return? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!