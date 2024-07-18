AEW’s Mariah May Imitates Timeless Toni Storm, Explains Betrayal on Dynamite 250

Last week’s AEW Dynamite featured a major turning point for the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, as the Timeless one was betrayed by her beloved protege Mariah May. May would win a shot at Storm’s Championship at All In in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but a celebration turned into a bloody heel turn after May attacked her former mentor. Tonight May would come out in full Timeless gear to add insult to injury, and once she got in the ring she explained what led to her turn on Storm and more importantly for her, why it didn’t happen sooner. May revealed that it wasn’t initially supposed to take so long, but she liked stringing Storm along, and then when All in became a possibility, it was just too good to pass up.

After fooling many with her spot-on Timeless Toni Storm look (complete with black and white filter), May would eventually step into the ring and pick up the microphone, admitting that while the turn was something many saw coming, it wasn’t really about if she was going to turn on Storm, but when. That ultimately happened after her win in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and it all came into focus when All In became a reality.

“Let’s be honest. You all saw it coming. Everybody saw it coming except Toni Storm,” May said. “A woman so desperate for the spotlight she didn’t realize she was giving it all away. The question shouldn’t be why. The question should be Mariah, what took you so long? Honestly, I didn’t think it would last this long either. But it was so easy, and I was having so much fun stringing her along. I just wanted to see how far it would go. But then I saw Wembley and I thought why take the old horse out back when I can kill it in front of as many people as possible?”

“I’ve been Toni Storm and now I can be so much more,” May said. “But don’t worry Toni, I still love you. In fact, Toni I have never loved you more than when you were on your knees bleeding, screaming, crying my name. That was your greatest performance, and my greatest performance will be at All In. Because now All Elite Wrestling is All About Mariah.”

What’s Next for Toni Storm?

So the question now becomes when will Toni Storm return to AEW TV? The last time we saw her she was bleeding from her head and getting attacked with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Championship May had just won. May made sure to make an example of Storm and burn down any semblance of friendship that was previously there, but Storm is not going to just take that and disappear.

While we’ve seen the fun and eccentric side of Timeless Toni, we haven’t necessarily seen the vengeful side of Storm, and this could be just what Storm needs to really unleash that side once and for all. If the two stars are going to face each other at All In, Storm will likely return on next week’s Dynamite, and she will surely have a lot to say to her former protege.

