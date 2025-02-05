Watch Fan Favorite Return to WWE as NXT Makes Major Title Change

Play video

The first episode of WWE NXT after the Royal Rumble carried with it several big appearances, including from The Queen herself Charlotte Flair, but there was another major appearance that was a complete surprise. NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King grabbed the microphone and made some pretty major changes to the Heritage Cup format, and he would soon be greeted by his next challenger. That challenger was none other than fan favorite JDC, who is now in TNA but was quite popular in WWE during his days as Fandango.

In the midst of King’s changes to the NXT Heritage Cup format, the name Fandango hit the video screen and the crowd got hyped, with JDC heading out to the ring and making his return to WWE after being released back in 2021.

Let’s take a real quick moment to address those Championship changes made by King, as they are substantial, and they will also involve JDC. King revealed several changes to the match, including getting rid of the multiple round format, which also means there won’t be any more retreating to the corner or need for someone in the corner. Instead, it will be one fall winner takes all, and that will start with the very next defense.

As it turns out, that defense will be against JDC, and when he came out, JDC said, “Allow me to reintroduce myself. I used to get real weird in NXT, and that music right there, it means the world to me. Thank you guys.”

King took a shot at JDC’s old WWE persona, and then he shot right back. “That’s very clever and witty coming from a guy who looks like he had his face spraypainted on this morning,” JDC said. “My name is JDC, and I represent TNA Wrestling, and the System is always looking for more gold to add to our collection.”

That’s when JDC revealed a Title match was already happening, and it would be held the very next week. “I know that you know that TNA and NXT have a working agreement. What you don’t know is that I just spoke to Ava, and next week for the Heritage Cup, you and me next week,” JDC said.

The match will take place next week alongside another Championship match, and that one will have an added stipulation. After another confrontation between Tony D’Angelo and Ridge Holland backstage, there will be a match for D’Angelo’s NXT North American Championship next week, but it will be inside a steel cage, as Holland doesn’t trust D’Angelo’s allies to not interfere in the match otherwise.

What did you think of the segment, and do you think we’ll ever get Tyler Breeze reappearing in NXT as well? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!