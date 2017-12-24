Watch Kevin Conroy Voice Darth Vader As Batman

Longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy visited Nerdist’s Talkin’ Toons and lent his Batman voice to a Star Wars reading.

Host Rob Paulsen — an accomplished voice actor who voiced Raphael and Donatello in two iterations of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, Pinky and the Brain‘s hyperactive mouse Pinky, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius‘ Carl Wheezer, and many others — invited Conroy, in his famous baritone, to read a scene from Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back as “Darth Batman.”

The actors recreated the iconic scene where Darth Vader drops the shocking revelation that he’s Luke Skywalker’s father.

Conroy has voiced Batman across various media since 1992, most famously in Batman: The Animated Series and Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham video game trilogy.

Conroy most recently reprised the role in Batman and Harley Quinn, the latest direct-to-video feature from Warner Bros. Animation.

Responding to a proposed animated Justice League reunion, Conroy gave an enthusiastic “yes!”