Ms. Rachel Is Officially Coming to Netflix

One of the most popular children’s programs in the world is coming to Netflix. Ms. Rachel, the YouTube channel created by Rachel Accurso & Aron Accurso, has been a sensation for parents and kids for the last few years, focusing on research-based education and songs for little ones of different ages and development stages. The channel generates more than 400 million views each month, and now Ms. Rachel’s videos are coming to the biggest streaming service around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Tuesday morning, Netflix and Ms. Rachel announced a partnership that will see some of the popular educational videos make their way to the streamer in the very near future. January 27th will see a four-episode season of Ms. Rachel compilation videos added to the service, each running between 30 and 60 minutes. More episodes will follow later in 2025.

The announcement doesn’t reveal which Ms. Rachel videos will become part of the Netflix episodes. It does appear, though, that they will be made up of existing Ms. Rachel videos from the YouTube channel.

So to be clear, nothing about this announcement indicates that Ms. Rachel is moving exclusively behind Netflix’s subscription paywall. The free YouTube channel will continue, allowing everyone access to Ms. Rachel’s lessons. This simply seems like a curated collection that will exist on Netflix, which does have the added benefit of keeping away unwanted YouTube ads or suggestions.

As part of the announcement, the official Ms. Rachel and Netflix Instagram accounts shared a video of Ms. Rachel doing a “letter of the day” segment that resulted in the Netflix N logo.

“HUGE news for parents (and littles) everywhere,” the post reads. “Some of your favorite [Ms. Rachel] songs and lessons are coming to Netflix January 27!”

“Rachel is a passionate educator who creates research-based videos to help toddlers and their families learn, bond, and thrive,” reads Netflix’s press release. “Her videos infuse songs, games and nursery rhymes with strategies from experts to help children reach important milestones in the crucial early years of learning. Rachel believes all children are capable, brilliant and important. She loves learning from them and being around their contagious joy and wonder. Rachel has two master’s degrees: one in early childhood development, and one in music education. She is an advocate for children’s rights and works to ensure that all children have access to high quality early childhood education. She is an ambassador for Save the Children and Room to Grow. She is married to the amazing Mr. Aron, aka Herbie, who is her co-creator in all things! Today, her wildly popular YouTube channel @MsRachel generates over 400 million views per month.”