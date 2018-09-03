Watch Every Episode of Nickelodeon Classic ‘Prometheus & Bob’ in 90-Minute Super Cut

As kids from the ’90s continue to embrace the nostalgia of childhood programming, Nickelodeon has managed to stay relevant for an older generation by offering older cartoons and shows that fans remember fondly.

But you don’t have to subscribe to a streaming service to watch every single episode of Prometheus and Bob, cut together as if it was one long movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who don’t remember, Prometheus and Bob was a claymation segment that aired as part of Kablam, the animated comedy anthology that became a popular part of the NickToons block. The series focused on a highly advanced alien who arrived on Earth in prehistoric times, attempting to train and advance the neanderthal species by providing lessons to an obtuse caveman named Bob. They were both frequently outsmarted by an ape that also partook in Prometheus’ lessons.

Watching the compilation above, the clips work well when watched in succession. They take on an increasingly dire and desperate tone as Prometheus continues to stretch himself thin in his attempts to help Bob evolve, while the neanderthal remains oblivious to the advanced being’s attempts to improve him.

If you’re curious about the rest of the NickToons lineup, fans can check them out as part of the streaming platform VRV’s new channel called NickSplat.

NickSplat runs for $5.99 a month but is also available as part of VRV’s premium packages, and is likely considered a “must have” for any ’90s kid. It includes all of these programs as of now:

AAAHH!!! Real Monsters

CatDog

Doug

Rocko’s Modern Life

The Wild Thornberrys

The Angry Beavers

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Chalkzon

Clarissa Explains It All

Double Dare 2000

Hey Dude

Kablam

Kenan & Kel

The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo

Salute Your Shorts

The Amanda Show

All That

Guts

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Nick Arcade

That’s not all fans can expect, as Nickelodeon recently announced plans to bring Rugrats back with a brand new 26-episode series and a movie.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” said Sarah Levy, COO, Viacom Media Networks; and Interim President, Nickelodeon. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

Nickelodeon has yet to announce a premiere date for the Rugrats relaunch.