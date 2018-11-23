New HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Teasers Released

HBO’s Watchmen recently released a mysterious (creepy?) first teaser, which saw a faceless mannequins dressed as a policeman, with the ominous and familiar tease of “Who Watches The Watchmen?” Well, today brings not one but two new Watchmen teasers, which you can view below!

View this post on Instagram Masks Save Lives. #WatchmenHBO A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Nov 20, 2018 at 10:23am PST

This first post shows the same kind of premise: mannequins in yellow face, dressed as cops. The scene seems to be a police precinct, and there are a lot more mannequins arranged for this particular setup. The caption is once again a line that resonates the themes of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ original series: “Masks Save Lives.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Hiding in plain sight. #WatchmenHBO A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Nov 20, 2018 at 10:24am PST

The next new teaser is a yellow-faced mannequin cop who has pulled up in a police car to investigate a scene. The caption is “Hiding in plain sight.”

Fans have been heavily speculating about what this HBO series will be doing with the Watchmen mythology, and these teasers may be a big sign. It’s been heavily indicated that this series will be a sequel to the original story, and could find the surviving characters of the Watchmen team in very different places than we last saw them. It’s been indicated that some of those former “masks” could even be hiding within the ranks of law enforcement…

In any event, the world of Watchmen is one where superhero vigilantism has been struck down by legal mandate – and these teasers could indeed be helping to establish what the modern form of that mandate looks like – and the reaction from law enforcement when “masks” start showing up again.

Here’s what showrunner Damon Lindelof has teased:

“This story will be set in the world its creators painstakingly built… It must ask new questions and explore the world through a fresh lens. Most importantly, it must be contemporary. The Old Testament was specific to the Eighties of Reagan and Thatcher and Gorbachev. Ours needs to resonate with the frequency of Trump and May and Putin and the horse that he rides around on, shirtless. And speaking of Horsemen, The End of the World is off the table…which means the heroes and villains – as if the two are distinguishable – are playing for different stakes entirely.”

Watchmen‘s cast now includes Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, and Dylan Schombing.

HBO has revealed that it will arrive in 2019.

Are you excited for HBO’s Watchmen? Let us know in the comments!