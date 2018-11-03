‘Watership Down’ First Look Images Released

After a few years in development, the BBC has released the first-look images at their upcoming mini-series Watership Down, an adaptation of the novel sharing the same name.

The computer animated series will premiere on BBC One in the United Kingdom before debuting on Netflix elsewhere worldwide.

The series features an ensemble cast with several genre actors including James McAvoy (Split), Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Apocalypse), John Boyega (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Daniel Kaluuya (Black Panther), Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel), Taron Egerton (Kingsman), and Sir Ben Kingsley (Iron Man 3).

Adapted for screen by scribe Tom Bidwell, Watership Down is set to be directed by Noam Murro.

The BBC also announced that Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith recorded “Fire On Fire,” an original song that will serve as the theme to the mini-series.

“I am so excited and honoured to be a part of this new adaptation of Watership Down,” Smith told BBC. “This story is so powerful and timeless, and it has been thrilling to work with Noam and his team and the incredible Steve Mac on this song for it. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

“I’m blown away that Sam Smith is bringing his singular voice to our adaptation of Watership Down,” Murro said of Smith. “With “Fire On Fire” he’s created a theme song that connects with the heart of this iconic story. Bringing this story to life has been a long and incredible journey made by the immensely talented and dedicated cast and crew. I can’t wait to share the full series with the world this Christmas.”

Other actors attached to the project include Rosamund Pike (A Private War, Gone Girl), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick Of It), Mackenzie Crook (Britannia, Detectorists), Jason Watkins (A Very English Scandal, The Crown), Rory Kinnear (Peterloo, Skyfall), Craig Parkinson (Line Of Duty, Indian Summers), Henry Goodman (Genius, Snatch), Tom Wilkinson (The Happy Prince, Selma), Lee Ingleby (The A Word, Innocent), Charlotte Spencer (Line Of Duty, Glue), and Daniel Rigby (Flowers, Sick Note).

Watership Down is set to be released on Christmas.