Welcome to Flatch Season 2 Adds My Name Is Earl Star Jaime Pressly

My Name is Earl star Jaime Pressly is joining the cast of Fox's Welcome to Flatch for the series' second season. According to Variety, Pressly is set to play Barb Flatch, a realtor who, following a bad divorce, returns to her hometown. The character is described as believing in second chances and "wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time." Pressly joins The Boys alum Aya Cash, Seann William Scott (American Pie), Krystal Smith, Taylor Ortega (Succession), Justin Linville, Sam Straley (The Dropout), and Holmes.

Welcome to Flatch is a mockumentary that follows the lives of the eccentric citizens of the small town Flatch, Ohio. The series debuted on March 17th with a bit of a unique launch with the series airing both on Fox and the first seven episodes streaming on Hulu. The series, which comes from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig, wasn't a huge ratings performer in its first season, but received a surprise Season 2 renewal back in May. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on Thursday, September 29th at 9/8c.

Welcome to Flatch was just one new series that received a second season renewal from Fox. Earlier this year the network announced that two other freshman series, Pivoting and Our Kind of People would not be returning for second seasons. The announcements about those shows were among a number of cancellations announced across Fox, CBS, NBC, The CW, and Hulu in May.

Pressly is perhaps best known for her Emmy award winning role as Joy Turner on NBC's My Name is Earl. She also starred as Jill Kendall opposite Allison Janney on the long-running CBS series Mom. She also has appeared in numerous films including I Love You, Man opposite Paul Rudd, Jason Segel, and Jon Favreau and The Adventures of Joe Dirt with David Spade. Welcome to Flatch is inspired by the BBC's This Country and is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and Fox Entertainment.

Welcome to Flatch Season 2 debuts Thursday, September 29th at 9/8c on Fox.

Will you be tuning in for Welcome to Flatch's second season? Are you excited that Jaime Pressly has joined the cast? What show are you most looking forward to returning this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images