FOX Renews Surprising New Comedy for Second Season

✖

The 2022-2023 television season continues to shape up this week and after announcing several cancellations last week, Fox announced some series renewals on Monday including one for a surprising comedy The network announced that Welcome to Flatch will be back for a second season. The news is a bit of a surprise as the comedy from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig hasn't exactly been a strong performer in terms of ratings. However, according to Deadline, Lionsgate made the network an attractive deal. In the announcement, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier called Bicks and Feig "incredible" partners and noted that the network "bets on creators."

Welcome to Flatch is a mocumentary style sitcom based on the British series The Country. The series stars The Boys alum Aya Cash, Seann William Scott, Krystal Smith, Taylor Ortega, Justin Linville, Sam Straley, and Holmes. The series follows the lives of the eccentric citizens in a small town in Ohio. The series debuted on Fox on March 17th and had something of a unique launch with the series airing both on Fox and the first seven episodes streaming on Hulu, a move that Feig described as "unbelievable"

"To come up with this idea for a network show is unheard of," Feig said. "People don't latch on to a show until they can binge it."

Welcome to Flatch wasn't the only Fox series to get a renewal on Monday, either. The network also announced that two fan-favorite series, The Resident and 9-1-1 will both be returning for their sixth seasons as part of the network's 2022-2023 content slate. The two series are the highest rated Monday and Tuesday night series for the network.

While Welcome to Flatch, along with The Resident and 9-1-1 both got good news on Monday, last week the network announced that two of its freshman series would not be returning. Last week, the network announced that Pivoting and Our Kind of People would both not be returning for second seasons. The announcement about those shows were among a number of cancellations that were announced last week across Fox, CBS, NBC, The CW, and Hulu. You can read up on all the shows that were cancelled last week here.

Are you surprised that Welcome to Flatch is coming back for a second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images