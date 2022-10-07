Werewolf by Night: Comic Creators (and the World) Celebrate Man-Thing's MCU Debut

At long last, Man-Thing has officially arrived within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Throughout the 14 years the franchise has existed, the iconic Marvel monster has been teased a few times, finally making his debut during the events of Marvel's Werewolf by Night, the studio's first-ever holiday special.

Not only are fans raving about the character's MCU arrival, but Marvel comic creators who've had the pleasure of writing or drawing the character are also applauding Ted's portrayal.

"It was Kevin Feige who asked me what I thought about him, and I was like, 'What, are you kidding me? It's one of my favorite comic runs in the world!'" Werewolf helmer Michael Giacchino said earlier this month. "It added a lot more pressure to me going, 'Oh, not only is this [introducing] Jack Russell and then Elsa… These are two of my favorite characters and I'm gonna bring them in, but now you're gonna give me this too?' And I've got to bring all of this to the table ... But it was all done out of love for these things. And hopefully, that comes through and hopefully, you feel that. Because I do love these characters."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.