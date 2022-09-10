Man-Thing Fans Ecstatic Over Character's Impending MCU Debut

By Adam Barnhardt

The macabre Man-Thing cometh. Saturday, Marvel Studios finally announced Werewolf by Night, a first for the outfit. When it hits Disney+ next month, it'll be the first "special presentation" from the Kevin Feige-led house, a one-shot somewhere between one episode of television and a feature film. Second, it'll serve as the official Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction of Man-Thing.

After appearing in a widely-panned self-titled horror flick in 2005, Werewolf by Night will mark the character's first official appearance within the MCU. The character also made a cameo having been seen on The Grandmaster's tower in Thor: Ragnarok, while he was name-dropped in an episode of Agents of SHIELD. Come October 7th, fans of the Marvel Horror icon will finally see the character in the flesh.

Werewolf by Night is set to hit Disney+ on October 7.

What other characters do you think might appear in the Halloween special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

