Man-Thing Fans Ecstatic Over Character's Impending MCU Debut
The macabre Man-Thing cometh. Saturday, Marvel Studios finally announced Werewolf by Night, a first for the outfit. When it hits Disney+ next month, it'll be the first "special presentation" from the Kevin Feige-led house, a one-shot somewhere between one episode of television and a feature film. Second, it'll serve as the official Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction of Man-Thing.
After appearing in a widely-panned self-titled horror flick in 2005, Werewolf by Night will mark the character's first official appearance within the MCU. The character also made a cameo having been seen on The Grandmaster's tower in Thor: Ragnarok, while he was name-dropped in an episode of Agents of SHIELD. Come October 7th, fans of the Marvel Horror icon will finally see the character in the flesh.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Giant-Size Man-Thing
I am living in a world in which Giant Sized Man-Thing will be in a show: pic.twitter.com/wKjio6UXHR— El César™️ (@czor04) September 10, 2022
Whoever Knows Fear...
Whatever Knows Fear Burn at the Touch of The Man-Thing pic.twitter.com/POkrWOvETH— Monarch Dafey (@MonarchDafey) September 10, 2022
Thunderbolts
Basically one of the Thunderbolts should be Man-Thing, is what I’m saying— Dan Schkade (@DanSchkade) September 10, 2022
Reclaim
Marvel finally getting around to reclaiming Man-Thing after the previous film version. pic.twitter.com/vsgW9aT3JZ— Cactus Comics & Cinema (@cactusakic) September 10, 2022
Man-Thing's World
MCU STANDS FOR MAN-THING CINEMATIC UNIVERSE WOOHOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/TqIRHAo6ba— Tim says COMMISSIONS OPEN (@CosmicTubes) September 10, 2022
Lovin' It
Werewolf By Night became my most anticipated Show of the moment, it feels different and very creative, also the appearance of Man-Thing I'm lovin 'it pic.twitter.com/ysMZArv4wp— Carlos (@CarlosWexler) September 10, 2022
Savage Tales #1
I guess Man-Thing was in the werewolf by night trailer and I'm already getting calls asking if we have his first appearance LMAOOOOO
You people are goofy— JM (@Son0fkryptonn) September 10, 2022
Werewolf by Night is set to hit Disney+ on October 7.
Werewolf by Night is set to hit Disney+ on October 7th.

What other characters do you think might appear in the Halloween special?