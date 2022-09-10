Man-Thing Fans Ecstatic Over Character's Impending MCU Debut

The macabre Man-Thing cometh. Saturday, Marvel Studios finally announced Werewolf by Night, a first for the outfit. When it hits Disney+ next month, it'll be the first "special presentation" from the Kevin Feige-led house, a one-shot somewhere between one episode of television and a feature film. Second, it'll serve as the official Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction of Man-Thing.

After appearing in a widely-panned self-titled horror flick in 2005, Werewolf by Night will mark the character's first official appearance within the MCU. The character also made a cameo having been seen on The Grandmaster's tower in Thor: Ragnarok, while he was name-dropped in an episode of Agents of SHIELD. Come October 7th, fans of the Marvel Horror icon will finally see the character in the flesh.

