‘Westworld’ Viral Website Introduces Founder of Delos

After releasing a trailer for its upcoming season season, Westworld continues to tease fans and unveil important hints through a series of viral websites.

In addition to DiscoverWestworld.com, the mind-bending HBO series has now launched two new sites, DelosDestinations.com and DelosIncorporated.com. While the former focuses on the experience you can have at Westworld or one of Delos’ other mysterious parks, the latter goes into detail about the company itself.

The Delos Incorporated site is simply one page that gives you information about James Delos, the man who began the entire company.

“Decades ago, a man had an idea as old as human ambition itself, that the only limit to progress is imagination,” the site reads. “The ability to see a better world. Delos Inc. was formed from that goal and nothing else, because James had nothing else. He used to joke that where he grew up, having dreams was like fighting gravity. But he never lost faith that his dream could take off, and now Delos is more than a name. It’s a legacy.”

As the text goes on, it explains that Delos is a company that wants to create complete mental and emotional freedom for customers, by having them “find themselves” inside one of the company’s parks.

Next to the text is a picture of James Delos, a man that we haven’t heard anything about to this point. While Abraham Ford (Anthony Hopkins) may have been the one who brought the technology of Westworld to life, it was Mr. Delos who started the company in the first place.

Based on the fact that this information is included on the viral website, it could very well come into play this season. James Delos has probably passed away by now but, as we saw in Season 1, Westworld has a way of using Hosts and multiple timelines to keep someone alive for much longer than you’d think.

Westworld Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 22 at 9pm ET on HBO.