‘Westworld’ Recap With Spoilers: “Reunion”

The episode begins with Dolores waking up to the sound of Arnold’s voice. He has brought her to the real world and she looks out the window to see a large, well-lit city at night. She says something about it being “so full of splendor.” Arnold tells her that, after a while, you just get used to it, and it starts to look like nothing at all. A younger version of Ford comes in the room and asks if Dolores is “ready.” Arnold says she isn’t ready to be presented yet, but that the others will “dazzle” the audiences.

Arnold takes Dolores for a walk away from the building they’re in and through part of the city. They come to a quasi-underground home that’s still being built, and Arnold reveals that it belongs to him.

“I’ve been fortunate,” he tells her. “Life has been good to me.”

They explore the home and Arnold says he’s moving his family here so they can be closer to his work. One room is being built for his son, Charlie. Dolores says that she’s learned a lot about him and wants to meet him one day. Arnold tells her that she and Charlie have a lot in common. They can both see the beauty and wonder in things. As soon as Dolores starts to show signs of independent thought, she sees the cityscape and reverts to her programmed dialogue, saying the same line about splendor. Before they leave, she tells Arnold to bring her back there sometime.

The opening theme plays.

The guest that escaped from the attack in episode runs into a lab underground and he tells the employees about the massacre happening above ground. The doors to the lab open and Dolores walks in, Teddy and Tallulah in tow. They kill one of the men and Dolores shows Teddy “the truth” about how they were created.

“You thought you could do what you wanted to us, if there was no one here to judge you,” Dolores tells the guest. “Well now, no one is here to judge what we will do to you.”

“You have no idea what you’re up against. You don’t know what’s out there.”

“I know exactly what’s out there in your world. I’ve been there before.”

The piano plays and Logan is seen talking to William and another man at a bar, but William quickly exits. Logan is approached by two people in nice clothes, one of which is Tallulah. The other is a man, who might also be a host, and he refers to Logan as Mr. Delos. They’re coming to him on behalf of the Argos Initiative, and they’re hoping he will invest in the project they represent. Logan has no idea that the duo are hosts, so this is likely the first time he’s seen them.

Logan is taken into a room full of people drinking champagne and talking. Celementine plays a piano at the center. Tallulah tells Logan to try and figure out which people are real and which are hosts. He’s immediately blown away.

“That is…delicious.”

Logan walks around the room and interacts with various people, watching the moves they make. He says they’re all so “painfully human.” Just as he realizes that Tallulah might be a host, he begins to examine her with disbelief. He is in total awe. As Logan talks to her, she raises a hand, and the entire room freezes. Everyone there except for Logan is a host.

“Welcome to Westworld,” she tells him. He looks around at each and everyone of them, frozen, including the man who brought him there.

“We’re not here yet,” Logan says with shock. “Nobody is.”

We’re here, Mr. Delos. All our hosts are here. For you.”

Logan kisses Tallulah and the camera shifts to a hotel room the next morning where she gets out of his bed. She looks back to the door to see Dolores peering inside.

Back to the lab, Dolores has one of the employees show Teddy his history. He’s shown a computer screen filled with all of the different deaths he’s experienced but he doesn’t remember any of it. At the prompting of Dolores, he asks the scientist why. Teddy chokes the man and yells “Why do you do this?!” The employee tells him “It’s just for fun.”

In the park, Lawrence hangs upside down from his feet while three other men interrogate him. The Man in Black (William) approaches and tells the men he doesn’t have time to deal with them. He shoots them down and walks up to cut Lawrence down. One of the men on the ground gets back up and shoots at William, hitting his hand. The man gets William on the ground with a knife in his face but Lawrence saves the day by swinging over and grabbing the gun, tossing it to William.

They ride back to nearest town together. In the bar, William busts a hole in the wall and grabs a medical kit hidden inside. As he stitches himself up from the shot he took, William tells Lawrence about the game, and that he was a part of the park’s creation. He tells him that he’s not really a bandit, and that none of this used to be real, but it is now. They’re free, but there’s a catch.

“This whole enterprise is going down in flames,” William says. “We’ll all be dead soon enough, real dead this time.”

Lawrence asks why he should help and William says that it’s in his nature, and it’s a chance to see what they’re really made of. The two talk about the belief in God, and how someone has been watching over this park, and judgement is rendered when it’s all over.

“That’s why your world exists. They wanted a world hidden from God, a place where they could sin in peace. But we were watching them. We were tallying up all their sins, all their choices. Course, judgement wasn’t the point. We had something else in mind entirely. But, I have received my judgement all the same, Lawrence, and I take issue with it because, up until this point, the stakes in this place haven’t been real. So I’m gonna fight my way back and appeal the verdict. Then I’m gonna burn this whole f–king thing to the ground.”

William says that they’re headed West. They’ll be met with certain obstacles, no matter which route they choose.

Dolores and Tallulah torture and question an employee down in the lab. He says that people will come to start sweeping through the park, sector by sector, shutting down the post. 800 men strong. Dolores makes him show her where their rallying point is. Dolores assures Teddy that she will have plenty of allies before the battle arrives. She finds a dead confederate soldier in a pile of bodies in the lab and she tells the worker to bring him back to life, that he has a new purpose. The scene ends with Dolores saying that she knows the true reason the park exists.

Dolores is seen walking through Sweetwater, some time ago. She drops a can, Teddy picks it up, just like every other day in the park. Suddenly, everyone freezes, and a helicopter arrives. James Delos, the man behind the company that funds Westworld (Logan’s father, William’s Father-in-law) walks through the park. William is with him. They stop and examine Dolores and he says that William was right, it’s a beautiful place.

James thinks that this park won’t last, even though Logan invested the company’s money already. William says that, in 20 years, this will be reality. James isn’t happy about the investment because he’s a fantasy. William then lays out his plan for the entire operation.

“You’re right, this place is a fantasy,” William says. ‘Except one thing: the guests. Half of your marketing budget goes to trying to figure out what people want, because they don’t know. But here, they’re free because nobody is watching. Nobody is judging. At least that’s what we tell them. This is the only place in the world where you get to see people for who they really are. And if you don’t see the business in that, you’re not the businessman that I thought you were.”

James understands what William is saying and it seems like he’s in on the idea.

The man that is raised back by Dolores in the lab leads her and the others down a dark trail at night. Tallulah splits off, looking for “the rest of them.” Seems like she’s talking about the Confederatos. Dolores and Teddy see another group approaching. It’s Maeve, Hector, and Lee.

Dolores says that there is a war coming and Maeve should help fight. She wants no part of their war because the people will eventually die, and that Dolores’ idea of freedom isn’t the only way. Maeve and her group continues on their journey.

The Confederato leads Dolores and Teddy into a room full of soldiers. The leader of the soldiers asks about the man that brought them there, because he was killed and buried in front of their eyes. She wants to join forces and she’s laughed at. She shuts them up by telling the leader what he’s planning on doing the next day. She knows his story. Dolores tells him he’ll never make it to glory unless he and his men are under her command. He refuses, Tallulah locks the door, and they proceed to shoot down each of the men in the room. Dolores then has the scientist from the lab bring the leader back online. She tells the man that she killed God, and it’s her favor he should be seeking.

We go back to a party, seemingly in the real world. Dolores plays the piano and she’s told by a little girl that she’s beautiful. When they start to talk, the girl, Emily, is called back by her mother. They are William’s wife and daughter. When William arrives her walks up to Dolores, but he’s cut off by James, who knows that he brought “the entertainment.” They’ve all gathered to celebrate James’ retirement. It’s clear that James is sick and William is taking more responsibility over the company.

Outside, Dolores approaches the water and looks out at the city nearby. She turns to see Logan on a chair behind her, shooting drugs into his veins.

“It’s you,” he tells her. “The pretty girl. Tell me your name again, pretty girl?”

Logan thinks that William sent her down to keep him company, but she says she just wanted to look at the lights.

“You wanna know what they’re really celebrating up there,” Logan asks. “That, darling, is the sound of fools fiddling, while the whole f–king species starts to burn. And the funniest f–king part? They lit the match. So here’s to you, assholes. May your forever be blissfully short.”

In the park, MiB William and Lawrence get close to Pariah, and the entire town is dark, smokey, and filled with flames. They walk through the ghost town, through a mass of dead bodies. They’re about to find the army that they need to reach the West.

Someone in the dark says “I’m afraid you are out of luck, my friend.”

It’s the real El Lazo, the role that Lawrence once played. Lazo’s men walk out of the shadows and surround the duo. William tells him of their plan to head West and, if Lazo helps them, he will give the man treasure beyond his wildest dreams. He can help Lazo achieve real victory, a real ending. He can help him find the truth.

El Lazo responds by telling a parable about elephants tied to stakes in the ground. Afterward, he tells William that none of his men will be joining the adventure West. He’s seen all the truth he can bare. When William holds Lazo at gunpoint and orders the men to follow him, Lazo says, “This game was meant for you William, but you must play it alone.”

All of the men kill themselves. El Lazo pulls the trigger of William’s gun to do the same.

“Alright,” William says. “He doesn’t want this to be easy for me. So we’ll find another way.”

As they walk away, William tells Lawrence that he built the whole park, and the place they’re going is his “greatest mistake.”

Back in the past, Young William wakes up Dolores in the lab at the park.

“You really are just a thing,” he says. “I can’t believe I fell in love with you. Do you know what saved me? I realized it wasn’t about you at all. You didn’t make me interested in you, you made me interested in me. Turns out you’re not even a thing, you’re a reflection. You know who loves staring at their own reflection? Everybody. Everybody wants a little bit of what I’ve got here. And I can’t wait to use you and every one of your kind to help give it to them. But there’s something beyond that. I think that there is an answer here to a question that no one’s ever dreamed of asking. Do you want to see?”

Young William and Dolores walk through the park. William stops, looks ahead of him, and back at Dolores. he says, “Have you ever seen anything so full of splendor,” the same line she has recited multiple times throughout the episode.

Ahead of them, two large rigs are digging into some kind of valley. It’s unclear what they’re building.

The end.