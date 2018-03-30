New ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Trailer Brings the Reckoning

As promised, the new trailer for Westworld season 2 is now here – and you can watch it above!

The teaser trailers for season 2 of HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi/drama have teased a lot of potentially ominous and equally epic things to come – and now this latest trailer confirms that both will be the case in this sophomore season!

Set to the tune of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box”, the season 2 trailer shows the evolving struggle of the Westworld hosts, as they continue to gain sentience and yearn for independence, revolting against the powers behind the Westworld park.

What most fans will be thrilled to see is the much bigger world that season 2 will offer us. We see glimpses of more behind-the-scenes facilities that operate Westworld, as well as other “worlds” like a feudal Japan world, and possibly even a glimpse of the real future world outside the maze of these parks.

As always, the imagery seems carefully selected, to conjure fan theories and implications, possibly before pulling the rug out to reveal that nothing glimpsed is quite what it seems. It happened a lot in the season 1 marketing, so be to keep a healthy amount of skepticism about what you’re seeing here!

As for the characters, we see Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) really growing into the robot revolutionary that could shatter the bonds holding her people down – while other scenes seemingly revisit her at her pre-woke days. Maeve (Thandie Newton) seems to be getting the bigger picture, as we see her wandering through operating facilities and “Shogun World” as if taking in the map of this world – and probably deciding how to break it. Poor Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) looks as lost as ever, framing the trailer with his attempt to steer Dolores in their interview, while we get a glimpse of him once again committing some horribly violent action. Speaking of violence, there’s seems to be plenty of it, with Teddy (James Marsden) cautioning Dolores against all the bloodshed, while William / the Man in Black (Ed Harris) seems to be reveling in it, as usual. Like Dolores, MIB seems intent on breaking the fantasy world so many are living in. We’ll see how that goes.

Westworld season 2 premieres on April 22nd @ 9pm.