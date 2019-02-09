‘Westworld’ Season 3 to Begin Production Next Month

It’s been more than six months since the second season of Westworld ended and left us with even more unanswered questions. While it may be a bit of a wait before we can get those answers, we can at least confirm they’re on their way.

According to The Wrap, Westworld is coming back! The HBO series will begin filming its third season next month. HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told The Wrap during the Television Critics Association press tour that they will begin shooting in March, but there is no definitive word on whether or not audiences will see any of season three in 2019.

The Wrap suspects 2020 is the likeliest case for the premiere date when you consider the gap between the first two seasons as well as “the amount of time the large-scale series takes to produce and the post-production process.” The season two premiere aired about a year and a half after the first season ended in October 2016.

There are lots of questions to be answered, but we’re all especially curious to know what will happen now that some of the hosts have entered the real world. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) have finally left the confines of Westworld along with Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) who has been “inhabited” by a host.

Back in June, The Wrap spoke with the series’ showrunner, Lisa Joy, about the host’s plan to leave Westworld and what’s going on with Hale.

“It was always the plan to explore the real world and we have Dolores there, Bernard’s there and a creature that is certainly inhabiting Hale’s body is there [laughs],” she said. “So we’ll come to know more of who ‘Hale’ is. There are three Hosts out in the world and next season will really be an exploration of what they find and who they become.”

Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, James Marsden, Ed Harris, Anthony Hopkins, Tessa Thompson, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Shannon Woodward, and Rodrigo Santoro. It’s currently unclear if all the actors will be returning for the next season, but we hope to see all of our favorite hosts and humans once again.

While HBO TV might not have a release date for the third season of Westworld, fans of their programming have Game of Thrones to look forward to on April 17.