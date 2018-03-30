‘Westworld’ Trailer Contains a Hidden Secret

If you consider yourself a die-hard fan of HBO’s breakout sci-fi series Westworld, than you’ve probably spent the majority of the day staring at the brand new trailer, pausing every second to make sure you don’t miss a single frame. Of course, we can’t all find every secret hidden within the Westworld footage but hey, that’s what Reddit is for!

Not long after the trailer was posted online, a Reddit user by the name of The OracleOW shared some findings on the r/Westworld subreddit, revealing a new viral website and hidden video for curious fans to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The binary code, which led to the url for the site, was seen stamped on a military crate in one shot of the trailer. Check it out:

As the Redditor points out, the code takes you to http://delosincorporated.com/freedom/. This site contains a video that takes viewers behind the scenes at Delos Incorporated, the company who made Westworld and the other parks. The video is a fictional ad for the company, showing off how the hosts are made, and revealing that Westworld is meant to be a genuine escape for those in search of one.

The first half of the video is fairly simple, and mostly pleasant, but the second half is where things really get interesting. The commercial begins to skip, lagging behind as if it had been hacked somehow. Before it’s all over, gruesome scenes from Westworld Season 2 are cut together with the commercial, making for a pretty disturbing affair.

You can click on the link above to head to the site and watch the full video.

How do you feel about this viral marketing scheme Westworld is utilizing this season? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!

Westworld Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 22 at 9pm ET on HBO.