Stranger Things Season 4 Soundtrack Details Announced

Fans of Stranger Things have been waiting nearly three years for the fourth installment of the acclaimed Netflix sci-fi series to arrive. Season 3 made its debut in the summer of 2019 and the pandemic caused production on Stranger Things 4 to stop and start several times. On May 27th, the wait finally comes to an end, as Netflix will release the first half of the latest Stranger Things season. That debut will also come with a brand new Stranger Things soundtrack.

Fans got a taste of the Stranger Things 4 soundtrack with the arrival of the trailer, which featured the Bryce Miller and Alloy Tracks remix of Journey's "Separate Ways." Legacy Recordings recently confirmed that the rest of the new soundtracks will arrive with the new episodes.

Volume 1 of Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 will arrive on May 27th, alongside the new batch of episodes. The album will also be released on CD and cassette configurations. Volume 2 will arrive with the second batch of episodes on July 1st, along with some tracks from the final episodes of Volume 1.

There has always been a long wait between seasons of Stranger Things, but this one has been much longer than usual. A lot of that has to do with the pandemic that occurred in the real world since Season 3 was released. According to producer Shawn Levy, Season 4 is also the show's most ambitious, so it was going to take a little longer no matter what.

"I'll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share Season 4 with the world as badly as the world wants it," Levy told THR earlier this year. "Part of what's taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we've ever done. By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of Season 4, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait."

