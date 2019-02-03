What Time Does The Super Bowl Start?

The past six months have all built up to today — the day the NFL season culminates with the Super Bowl. This year’s game, set between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, will kick-off at 6:30 pm Eastern.

Being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the game — and all of its pre-game festivities — will be broadcast on CBS. Super Bowl LIII (53) is set to be the 20th time the big game has been broadcast on CBS, an NFL record.

The game will be called by veteran CBS play-by-play commentary Jim Nantz with color analysis by former Pro Bowl quarterback Tony Romo. Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will serve as sideline reporters.

As usual, Super Bowl Sunday is an event — with much more than just the broadcast of the game going on. The pre-game festivities kick off beginning at 11:30 am Eastern with That Other Pregame Show with Adam Schein, Amy Trask, London Fletcher, and Brandon Tierney.

The full schedule can be found below, with all listed times Eastern.

11:30 am – That Other Pregame Show

12:00 pm – Road to the Super Bowl

1:00 pm – Tony Goes to the Super Bowl

2:00 pm – The Super Bowl Today

6:00 pm – Super Bowl on CBS Kick-off Show

6:30 pm – Super Bowl LIII Kickoff

Pop culture wise, it’s set to be another big year on the advertising front. Along with commercials selling upwards of $4.5 million per 30-second spot, there’s potential for some big teasers for various blockbusters like Hobbs & Shaw and Avengers: Endgame.

Will you be tuning in to tonight’s big game? What ads and trailers do you hope to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

