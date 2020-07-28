Emmy Awards 2020: What We Do in the Shadows Nominated for Best Comedy Series

✖

FX's What We Do in the Shadows is nominated for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Jemaine Clement created the series based on the 2014 mockumentary film he co-created with Taika Waititi. In the category, What We Do in the Shadows is up again HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Netflix's Dead to Me, NBC's The Good Place, HBO's Insecure, Netflix's The Kominsky Method, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Pop/CBC's Schitt's Creek. After two seasons, this is What We Do in the Shadows' first major category nomination and third Emmy nomination overall. In 2019, it received nominations for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) for the episode "Manhattan Night Club" and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) for the episode "Werewolf Feud."

In May, FX renewed What We Do in the Shadows for its third season. The series averaged 3.2 million viewers per episode in its second season, growing its audience by 25% from its first season.

“We're incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” FX original programming chief Nick Grad said in a press release at the time of the renewal. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

What We Do in the Shadows follows Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they try to embed themselves within daily human life, to the dismay of their human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillen). Guest stars in the show's first two seasons include Nick Kroll, Kristen Schaal, Dave Bautista, Taika Waititi, Jonathan Brugh, Jemaine Clement, Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Paul Reubens, Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Mark Hamill, Haley Joel Osment, and Benedict Wong. Clement and Waititi executive produce the series alongside Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Clement left the show's writing staff following its second season. "The writers will have to figure that one out because I won't be in the writers' room next season," Clement said in response to a question about the revelation that Guillermo comes from a long line of vampire hunters. "I'm leaving them with this big problem to work out. I think it's a good idea to end on a big cliffhanger, we did the same thing last season. Now they can figure out how to get out of this big mess."

What We Do in the Shadows airs on FX and is available to stream on Hulu.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.