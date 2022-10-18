What Year Does She-Hulk Take Place In, Revealed By Marvel Fan

One Marvel fan has figured out what year She-Hulk occurs in on the MCU timeline. YouTuber Geekritique singled out that the latest Disney+ series occurs around August 16, 2025. That would make sense as the official MCU timeline has Jennifer Walters' debut after Moon Knight and before Ms. Marvel. Interestingly, Geekritique's analysis points towards some timeline shenanigans. That She-Hulk finale decided to introduce the hero to "our world" and those segment would occur in "2021 and 2022" respectively. But the vast majority of the series takes place in 2025. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ahead of ours because of the five year time skip after The Blip in Avengers: Infinity War. This has been a point of contention around the fanbase as a lot of viewers would like to know what else happened during that time skip.

Not a lot is known except for Hawkeye's shady activity and The Avengers trying to help the world in the ways they could. (The upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should shed some light on whatever that earthquake in the ocean was during Avengers: Endgame.) Timeline gymnastics are hardly surprising at this point because fandom has been obsessing over small details like this since before the MCU even existed.

Will we see World War Hulk in the MCU?

At the end of the series, viewers were introduced to Hulk's son Skaar. Now, a lot of those fans are thinking that a World War Hulk storyline could be on the way. Mark Ruffalo spoke to Variety about the prospect of bringing the popular comics storyline to life. It sounds like he's down for it.

"I don't know. It certainly does suggest that," Ruffalo explained. "There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn't ever fully been answered. I think maybe we've given four sentences to that time period since then. It's really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story."

"I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other," he continued. "That's really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line."

Does that place in the MCU timeline make sense for She-Hulk? Let us know down in the comments!