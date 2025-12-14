What’s Coming to HBO Max This Week (December 15th)

We’re in the middle of a big week for HBO Max. The streaming service kicked off the weekend on Friday with a sneak peek at all of the original HBO shows coming in 2026, including some footage from Lanterns and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. That same day, HBO Max introduced its new channels feature, giving subscribers a new way to watch. As if all of that wasn’t exciting enough, Sunday is kicking off a run of seven consecutive days of new additions to HBO Max, beginning with the finale to one of HBO’s hottest new shows.

Sunday night, the final episode of IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1 will air on HBO and simultaneously begin streaming on HBO Max. After the highly eventful episode last weekend, fans have spent days anxiously awaiting the events of the finale (especially since the show is getting two more seasons).

The rest of the week has some big additions in store as well. All five seasons of The Bold Type are joining the HBO Max lineup on Monday, followed by a highly anticipated Counting Crows documentary on Thursday and new episodes of Teen Titans GO! on Friday.

You can check out this week’s complete HBO Max lineup below.

Sunday, December 14th

Toad and Friends, Season 1D

Very Merry Mystery (OWN)

IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

I Love LA, New Episode (HBO)

Monday, December 15th

Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)

The Bold Type, Seasons 1-5

Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread (CNN Original Series)

Truck U, Season 21

White House Christmas (HGTV)

Tuesday, December 16th

The Secrets We Bury (ID)

“MisinfoNation: White Genocide,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Wednesday, December 17th

Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)

Thursday, December 18th

Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? (HBO Original)

A revealing portrait of Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz, and the emotional and creative toll a band’s meteoric rise can have on a musical artist. The documentary traces how he navigated early fame while crafting a raw, defiant follow-up to the band’s iconic debut album.

Friday, December 19th

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 248 (HGTV)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9F (Cartoon Network)

Saturday, December 20th

Adult Swim’s The Elephant (Adult Swim)

What are you most excited to watch on HBO Max this week?