What's the Harry Potter HBO Max TV Series? Fans Weigh In with Predictions

A new report that HBO Max is developing a TV series set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter has fans losing their collective minds. Whether it's yelling that they want more, yelling that nobody want it, yelling about JK Rowling's online fight against trans rights, or yelling about what the show should look like, social media lit up today with hot take after hot take about a show that may or may not ever get out of the early development stage. With the Fantastic Beasts franchise at the movie theaters, though, and the prior Potter films doing well on HBO Max, it seems like a pretty natural fit.

Of the above categories of tweets, the most fun -- and sometimes weirdest -- were the ones pitching what Warners should do with the property should a TV show actually get to the point where it's being made. People had everything from fairly straightforward prequels and sequels to animation and comedy in mind.

While there isn't anything specific happening just yet, it is reassuring for fans to see that there are steps being taken to develop a Wizarding World series. Most Harry Potter fans have been begging to see the story of the Marauders play out in a live-action format, which would shift the focus to a beloved group of students at Hogwarts a couple of decades before Harry, Ron, and Hermoine. James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew created the Marauders Map and became known for their thrilling antics while at the wizarding school.

You can see some of our very favorite suggestions below.