What's the Harry Potter HBO Max TV Series? Fans Weigh In with Predictions
A new report that HBO Max is developing a TV series set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter has fans losing their collective minds. Whether it's yelling that they want more, yelling that nobody want it, yelling about JK Rowling's online fight against trans rights, or yelling about what the show should look like, social media lit up today with hot take after hot take about a show that may or may not ever get out of the early development stage. With the Fantastic Beasts franchise at the movie theaters, though, and the prior Potter films doing well on HBO Max, it seems like a pretty natural fit.
Of the above categories of tweets, the most fun -- and sometimes weirdest -- were the ones pitching what Warners should do with the property should a TV show actually get to the point where it's being made. People had everything from fairly straightforward prequels and sequels to animation and comedy in mind.
While there isn't anything specific happening just yet, it is reassuring for fans to see that there are steps being taken to develop a Wizarding World series. Most Harry Potter fans have been begging to see the story of the Marauders play out in a live-action format, which would shift the focus to a beloved group of students at Hogwarts a couple of decades before Harry, Ron, and Hermoine. James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew created the Marauders Map and became known for their thrilling antics while at the wizarding school.
You can see some of our very favorite suggestions below.
Up to speed
The Harry Potter HBO Max show should try and bring back the original cast and explore what Harry has been up to. I think he becomes an Auror, right? Which is like law enforcement in that world.— Ty Dingess (@TyDingess) January 26, 2021
The Mandalorian
Sounds like they’re expanding the wizarding world... So I don’t think this is a reboot. Rebooting Harry Potter would be like rebooting Star Wars... you just can’t do that lol
But We might be looking at a Mandalorian-type show... about new characters, and set in their own era 👀— WandaHernandy 🔆🕷 (@Hernan_Dioz) January 26, 2021
Animation
I'd like to see a satirical animated Harry Potter show that dives into aspects of the Wizarding world that are too outlandish and stupid to be covered in a high budget movie.— Iconic Babee Charizard Art ☀️🌙 (@RadCharzrd) January 26, 2021
Staffing Ideas
let the creators of the magicians get the harry potter show. I just wanna see what happens— paul (@dearapriII) January 26, 2021
Marauders
Instead of an unnecessary #HarryPotter show, give the marauders era show we’ve wanted for years!so much untapped potential there— Gabby (@WonderlandGabby) January 25, 2021
The Future
But why not? I’m a huge potter fan and they are Warner Bros...I mean they made those movies. I would be so excited to see a show of Harry’s kid and the future— Lis.Wonder (@LisWonder1) January 25, 2021
This guy has had it all worked out for a while now.
Ever since quarantine started I’ve been rereading the Harry Potter series. After rereading the 3rd book, arguably one of the best, I’ve had an idea that hasn’t left my mind. Here’s a thread for an @HBO “Harry Potter” world TV show!— Davis Osburn (@davisosburn) May 17, 2020
This one would be weirdly meta...
I will only watch a harry potter tv show if it's 40mins of the cast calling out j.k. rowling for being transphobic— PCMusic Whore (@hyper_gloss) January 25, 2021
...and we end on the most likely answer.
What is the show about? Well...
Just a Warner Bros exec saying "Harry Potter tv show, is that anything?" And everybody scrambling to figure it out— prof dog (@rmorgan2nd) January 25, 2021