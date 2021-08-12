Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

✖

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:

Sajak wrote, “I want to welcome Mike Richards to @Jeopardy. He thinks I’m a really good host, so he is obviously a man of taste and good judgment. (A reminder to Mike that the Game Show Host Association meets on Wednesdays at the Oxnard iHop.)”

I want to welcome Mike Richards to @Jeopardy. He thinks I’m a really good host, so he is obviously a man of taste and good judgment. (A reminder to Mike that the Game Show Host Association meets on Wednesdays at the Oxnard iHop.) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) August 11, 2021

If that weren’t enough, there were some allegations of inappropriate conduct during Richards’ previous stint at The Price Is Right. Charges of favoritism and contributing to a toxic work environment as it related to harassment. In a memo to the staff on the hit show, Richards insisted that those complaints are not a reflection of who he was as a person. The Daily Beast managed to obtain a copy. “These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price Is Right.”

Fan-favorite pick for the job, LeVar Burton had a very classy response to all the outcries when the changes were announced. Over this entire process, he remained steadfast that if it was his time, it would all work out. Unfortunately, that’s not how this went at all.

"I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won," Burton explained on Twitter. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure. "

Do you have an opinion on this whole Jeopardy! situation? Let us know down in the comments!