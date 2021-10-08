The Wheel of Time Reveals New Clip of a Fateful Encounter

Amazon Prime has revealed a brand new clip from The Wheel of Time. Today at New York Comic Con, Amazon Prime Video revealed a new clip from its upcoming The Wheel of Time series. The clip shows Moiraine and Lan’s first encounter with the residents of Two Rivers, including main characters Rand, Egwene, and Perrin. When the assembled crowd sees Moiraine’s distinctive serpent ring, they immediately recognize her as an Aes Sedai, one of the powerful female magic users who advise many of the most powerful rulers in the world. You can check out the clip below:

https://twitter.com/TheWheelOfTime/status/1446545085689057285

Additionally, Amazon Prime announced that three new cast members were joining Season 2 of the show, which is currently in production. Ceara Coveney (Dad, The Amazing World of Emma) will play fan-favorite character Elayne Trakand, while Meera Syal (Peaky Blinders, Misfits) and Natasha O’Keefee (Broadchurch) were cast in undisclosed series regular roles.

Season 1 of The Wheel of Time will debut on Amazon Prime on November 19th.

The official series description for The Wheel of Time reads: “The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.”