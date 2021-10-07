The Wheel of Time Reveals New Poster

Amazon Prime has revealed a brand new poster for its upcoming The Wheel of Time series. The new poster features the core cast of Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Zoe Robins, Marcus Rutherford, and Barney Harris standing under an ominous crowd featuring Trollocs and a Fade, all of which are servants of The Dark One. You can check out the new poster below:

As part of the key art reveal, The Wheel of Time’s Twitter account announced that it would give away fifty posters signed by the cast of the show to fans who retweet one of their tweets. You can check out that tweet below:

https://twitter.com/TheWheelOfTime/status/1446082907232157696

The cast of The Wheel of Time will participate at this weekend’s New York Comic-Con via a pre-taped panel. Amazon Prime will officially launch the series on November 19th, with the first three episodes premiering at once followed by weekly releases through the season finale on December 24th.

The official series description for The Wheel of Time reads: “The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.”