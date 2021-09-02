The Wheel of Time Releases First Trailer, Series Start Date Announced

Amazon Prime has given fans its first full look at its upcoming The Wheel of Time series, while also providing fans with the full schedule of the first season. The teaser trailer debuted earlier today and showed the first look at the core cast of characters, as well as a tease of the complex politics and deep world of the series. The first trailer focused mostly on the Aes Sedai, a group of female magic users who seek to maintain order, as well as brief glimpses of Rand, Perrin, Mat, and other key characters from the books. We also got glimpses of the monstrous trollocs and a Myrddraal, two types of Shadowspawn fighting the heroes that we'll see in the series.

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday, November 19th. New episodes will premiere every Friday for the next month, with the season finale premiering on December 24th.

The Wheel of Time book series was written by Robert Jordan and spanned a total of 14 novels. Jordan died before finishing the series, but he left extensive notes about how to end the story. Fellow fantasy novelist Brandon Sanderson finished writing the series over three novels, and will serve as a creative consultant on the new TV series.

The series is described by Amazon Prime as follows: "The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time will star Rosamund Pike, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, and Josha Stradowski.