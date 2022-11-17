When Does Stargirl Return?

Just two episodes remain in DC's Stargirl's third and final season, and this week's episode, "Frenemies Chapter Eleven The Haunting" took things to a tense new level as things turn into the homestretch with the return of Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jordan). But with the stakes higher than ever for Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA, fans of The CW series will have to wait just a little bit longer to see what comes next as everyone tries to figure out how to deal with Icicle and the threat of the Ultra-Humanite. DC's Stargirl isn't airing a new episode next week.

The next new episode of DC's Stargirl will air on Wednesday, November 30th. Why the week off? Next week is the Thanksgiving holiday and the day before Thanksgiving is traditionally a popular travel day for many families for the holiday. When the series does return, it will be back with its penultimate episode, "Chapter Twelve The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton." You can check out the synopsis for that episode below.

SOLO MISSION — As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester (Joel McHale) takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septien.

When will the final episode of Stargirl air?

With the exception of next week, Stargirl will continue to air new episodes on Wednesdays through December 7th, when it will ultimately conclude.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton" airs November 30th.