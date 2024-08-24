White Collar: Matt Bomer Offers Promising Update on Revival

White Collar star Matt Bomer has a promising update about a potential revival for the fan favorite series. Speaking with People (via The Hollywood Reporter), Bomer revealed that while the series hasn’t officially been greenlit just yet, the project has a script and that it is, in his estimation, “fantastic”. According to Bomer, the script for the potential revival feels like being “able to pick up right where we left off” and pays tribute to the cast members from the original series who have passed away since White Collar’s original run ended.

“[The script is] completely in line and in keeping with the show that we were able to do six seasons of,” Bomer said. “It really just feels like he was able to pick up right where we left off.”

He added, “It’s a really intelligent, fun, organic way to bring all the characters back together to pay tribute to Willie Garson, Diahann Carroll, and folks we’ve lost since the show ended which was really important to me. It’s something that if you enjoyed the show, you really will have a good time watching it.”

Thus far, the White Collar revival hasn’t yet been greenlit, but Bomer says he’s optimistic about the chances — particularly since the show has been a strong performer on Netflix.

White Collar Creator Jeff Eastin Confirmed He Was Working on a Revival Earlier This Year

At Variety‘s TV Fest, Eastin confirmed that he was working the script for the White Collar reboot.

“We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script,” Eastin said. “It’s a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show — and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed.”

What Is White Collar About?

White Collar aired for six seasons between 2009 and 2014 and followed Bomer’s con man Neal Caffrey, who worked with FBI Special Agent in Charge Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) as a criminal informant. The series also starred Willi Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, Marsha Thomason, and Sharif Atkins. Hilarie Burton was a frequent guest star. Diahann Carroll was also featured. Sadly, Garson passed away in 2021 and Bomer has addressed the challenges of bringing back White Collar without the beloved actor.

“Obviously, that’s the first thing that came to my mind, but I felt that what Jeff Eastin presented to Tim and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person,” Bomer said. “There’s no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn’t do so. So, I think it’s a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show.”