The Wait for The White Lotus Season 4 Just Got a Little Longer (All Thanks to Survivor)

The White Lotus just concluded its third season on HBO and creator/writer/director Mike White has already been given the green light for a fourth installment. Given that the Season 4 news came before Season 3 had even premiered, fans have hoped that new episodes might be on the way sooner rather than later. We don’t know yet when any real news on The White Lotus Season 4 will arrive, nor when production is slated to start, but Wednesday morning did confirm that it will be at least another month before anything can even begin moving forward.

On Wednesday, CBS unveiled the full cast of Survivor‘s landmark 50th season, which airs on the network in 2026. While that show isn’t in any way connected to The White Lotus on paper, they do have one major thing in common: Mike White. The filmmaker took part in Survivor: David vs. Goliath, the 37th season of the series, and was a massive fan-favorite.

Survivor 50 is the first season in five years to feature a cast of all returning players, and the cast reveal on Wednesday confirmed that Mike White is returning to Fiji as part of the upcoming installment. So he will be sequestered on an island for the next month or more for the pregame and the filming of the actual season. That means any work he may be doing on The White Lotus will have to be put on hold until after Survivor 50 finishes production.

Fortunately for fans of The White Lotus, Survivor isn’t as long of a game as it used to be, now lasting 26 days instead of 39. And there’s obviously the possibility that White already wrote the new season of The White Lotus before heading off to film Survivor 50, meaning that pre-production could begin as soon as he returns.

There’s also the notion that work on The White Lotus Season 4 wasn’t going to begin until later this year anyway, meaning that White’s casting in Survivor 50 has no bearing on the hit HBO show at all.

Who’s on the Survivor 50 Cast?

Mike White is one of 24 returning players taking part in Survivor 50, and one of three from his original David vs. Goliath season. One of his fellow Season 50 castaways, Angelina Keeley, has actually appeared on The White Lotus (as have other Survivor alum who played with White).

The Season 50 cast also includes an original Borneo castaway, two five-time players, and a pair of recent winners. You can check out the full cast of the new Survivor season below.