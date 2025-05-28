Survivor Announces All-Star Returning Cast for Season 50

Survivor completely reinvented television when Jeff Probst accompanied 16 strangers to Borneo and tasked them with “creating a new society” and voting one another off in a game for a million dollars. That first season of Survivor launched on CBS 25 years ago, if you can believe it, and the show has gone on to become one of the most iconic programs on TV. Season 49 is set to air on CBS this fall, and it’ll be followed by the landmark 50th season, which will be the first installment to feature returning players since Season 40, Winners at War.
The show has been teasing the Season 50 cast reveal for a while, which Probst has said started with a list of 200 names. On Wednesday morning, Survivor and CBS finally made the Season 50 cast official as they head off for production, revealing a list of 24 players made up of new winners, all-time legends, and some of the most popular castaways in history.
Two players in Survivor 50 are considered the best players to never win the game, and by competing in their fifth season, both of them are tying Boston Rob’s record of appearances. Those two players are also two of the most beloved Survivor castaways of all time: Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth.
Survivor 50 is also bringing back contestants from the first couple of seasons of the show. Jenna Lewis-Dougherty competed in the very first edition of Survivor and returned a few years later for Survivor: All-Stars. Then there’s Colby Donaldson, the most popular player from Season 2, Survivor: The Australian Outback, who will be returning to play for the fourth time in Season 50. This marooning will also see the return of David vs. Goliath fan favorite Mike White, who is better known as the creator, writer, and director of HBO’s The White Lotus.
In addition to some Survivor icons, Season 50 will also include some of the most popular players from the “New Era” of the game. 11 of the 24 players in Survivor 50 are representing the last few seasons, including Season 48 winner Kyle Fraser and his breakout co-stars, Kamilla Karthigesu and Joe Hunter. There are also two unnamed castaways from the cast of Season 49, which is going to air on CBS this fall.
Here’s the full list of Survivor 50 cast members:
- Jenna Lewis-Dougherty
- Survivor: Borneo
- Survivor: All-Stars
- Colby Donaldson
- Survivor: The Australian Outback
- Survivor: All-Stars
- Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
- Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick
- Survivor: Pulau
- Survivor: Guatemala
- Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
- Cirie Fields
- Survivor: Panama – Exile Island
- Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites
- Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
- Survivor: Game Changers
- Ozzy Lusth
- Survivor: Cook Islands
- Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites
- Survivor: South Pacific
- Survivor: Game Changers
- Benjamin “Coach” Wade
- Survivor: Tocantins
- Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
- Survivor: South Pacific
- Aubry Bracco
- Survivor: Kaoh Rong
- Survivor: Game Changers
- Survivor: Edge of Extinction
- Chrissy Hofbeck
- Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers
- Christian Hubicki
- Survivor: David vs. Goliath
- Angelina Keeley
- Survivor: David vs. Goliath
- Mike White
- Survivor: David vs. Goliath
- Rick Devens
- Survivor: Edge of Extinction
- Jonathan Young
- Survivor 42
- Emily Flippen
- Survivor 45
- Dee Valladares
- Survivor 45
- Quintavius “Q” Burdette
- Survivor 46
- Charlie Davis
- Survivor 46
- Tiffany Ervin
- Survivor 46
- Genevieve Mushaluk
- Survivor 47
- Kyle Fraser
- Survivor 48
- Joe Hunter
- Survivor 48
- Kamilla Karthigesu
- Survivor 48
- Unnamed Player
- Survivor 49
- Unnamed Player
- Survivor 49
Season 50 of Survivor is set to air on CBS in the spring of 2026.
