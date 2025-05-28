Survivor Announces All-Star Returning Cast for Season 50

Survivor completely reinvented television when Jeff Probst accompanied 16 strangers to Borneo and tasked them with “creating a new society” and voting one another off in a game for a million dollars. That first season of Survivor launched on CBS 25 years ago, if you can believe it, and the show has gone on to become one of the most iconic programs on TV. Season 49 is set to air on CBS this fall, and it’ll be followed by the landmark 50th season, which will be the first installment to feature returning players since Season 40, Winners at War.

The show has been teasing the Season 50 cast reveal for a while, which Probst has said started with a list of 200 names. On Wednesday morning, Survivor and CBS finally made the Season 50 cast official as they head off for production, revealing a list of 24 players made up of new winners, all-time legends, and some of the most popular castaways in history.

Two players in Survivor 50 are considered the best players to never win the game, and by competing in their fifth season, both of them are tying Boston Rob’s record of appearances. Those two players are also two of the most beloved Survivor castaways of all time: Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth.

Survivor 50 is also bringing back contestants from the first couple of seasons of the show. Jenna Lewis-Dougherty competed in the very first edition of Survivor and returned a few years later for Survivor: All-Stars. Then there’s Colby Donaldson, the most popular player from Season 2, Survivor: The Australian Outback, who will be returning to play for the fourth time in Season 50. This marooning will also see the return of David vs. Goliath fan favorite Mike White, who is better known as the creator, writer, and director of HBO’s The White Lotus.

In addition to some Survivor icons, Season 50 will also include some of the most popular players from the “New Era” of the game. 11 of the 24 players in Survivor 50 are representing the last few seasons, including Season 48 winner Kyle Fraser and his breakout co-stars, Kamilla Karthigesu and Joe Hunter. There are also two unnamed castaways from the cast of Season 49, which is going to air on CBS this fall.

Here’s the full list of Survivor 50 cast members:

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty Survivor: Borneo Survivor: All-Stars

Colby Donaldson Survivor: The Australian Outback Survivor: All-Stars Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick Survivor: Pulau Survivor: Guatemala Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Cirie Fields Survivor: Panama – Exile Island Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains Survivor: Game Changers

Ozzy Lusth Survivor: Cook Islands Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites Survivor: South Pacific Survivor: Game Changers

Benjamin “Coach” Wade Survivor: Tocantins Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains Survivor: South Pacific

Aubry Bracco Survivor: Kaoh Rong Survivor: Game Changers Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Chrissy Hofbeck Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

Christian Hubicki Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Angelina Keeley Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Mike White Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Rick Devens Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Jonathan Young Survivor 42

Emily Flippen Survivor 45

Dee Valladares Survivor 45

Quintavius “Q” Burdette Survivor 46

Charlie Davis Survivor 46

Tiffany Ervin Survivor 46

Genevieve Mushaluk Survivor 47

Kyle Fraser Survivor 48

Joe Hunter Survivor 48

Kamilla Karthigesu Survivor 48

Unnamed Player Survivor 49

Unnamed Player Survivor 49



Season 50 of Survivor is set to air on CBS in the spring of 2026.

Which of these returning Survivor players are you most excited to see back on the show? Who do you think was snubbed from the cast? Let us know in the comments!