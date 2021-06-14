Every Character Who Dies in Fear the Walking Dead's Season 6 Finale
"The Beginning" is the end for several survivors in the deadly season finale of Fear the Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 6 Episode 16, "The Beginning." The half-season culled the ensemble cast with major deaths like gunslinger John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), gunned down by Dakota (Zoe Colletti) in the midseason premiere, and Dakota's mother Virginia (Colby Minifie), gunned down by the widowed June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) one episode later. Season 6 even brought back old friends not seen since Season 4 — only to kill them off, this time for good. Now cult leader Teddy (John Glover) is out to finish off everyone that's left with the nuclear missile he fired from a beached submarine.
Only Teddy's prized prisoner, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), will be spared from the destruction from inside the bunker where he locked her away earlier in the season.
Everyone else is a target: would-be couple Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David), recently reunited couple Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista), Dorie duo June and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), and the shelter-seeking group of Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Sarah (Mo Collins), Wes (Colby Hollman), Jacob (Peter Jacobson), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), and Rollie (Cory Hart).
Elsewhere, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and widowed mother Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) go their own ways to try and ensure the survival of those who matter most to them: Victor Strand and Baby Morgan, respectively. Read on to learn who doesn't survive the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead:
Rachel
Rachel's leg is crushed while trying to escape to the coast with her infant daughter Morgan. She bundles the baby on her back, ties a rope to bounty-hunting bloodhound Rufus, and hopes the dog will lead her soon-to-be-zombified body to people. Bounding her mouth so she can't bite, Rachel stabs herself in the stomach and falls over dead.
Rollie
Rollie captures Teddy's right-hand man Riley (Nick Stahl), but Daniel figures out this is a ruse when Riley and Rollie mention the "phoenix" about to rise from the ashes. Daniel grabs Luciana's gun and shoots Rollie in the head without hesitation: he was a saboteur leading the group to a "prime view" of the warheads detonating.
Riley
Riley goes for Daniel's gun, but he's shot by Charlie. After Riley succumbs to the gunshot wound, Wes spray-paints "this isn't the end" near his body. Riley reanimates as a walker tagged with "end" on his back.
Teddy
When Dakota discovers Teddy was trying to escape to a secret underground bunker despite telling her he's "the end," she shoots him in the chest and fires a second bullet into his head. "Now you never get to see your ending."
Dakota0comments
Dakota decides to "see the end" and is instantly incinerated by a detonating warhead. She's turned to ash and Dakota's body is destroyed by the blast wave.
