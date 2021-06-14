Every Character Who Dies in Fear the Walking Dead's Season 6 Finale

"The Beginning" is the end for several survivors in the deadly season finale of Fear the Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 6 Episode 16, "The Beginning." The half-season culled the ensemble cast with major deaths like gunslinger John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), gunned down by Dakota (Zoe Colletti) in the midseason premiere, and Dakota's mother Virginia (Colby Minifie), gunned down by the widowed June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) one episode later. Season 6 even brought back old friends not seen since Season 4 — only to kill them off, this time for good. Now cult leader Teddy (John Glover) is out to finish off everyone that's left with the nuclear missile he fired from a beached submarine.

Only Teddy's prized prisoner, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), will be spared from the destruction from inside the bunker where he locked her away earlier in the season.

Everyone else is a target: would-be couple Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David), recently reunited couple Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista), Dorie duo June and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), and the shelter-seeking group of Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Sarah (Mo Collins), Wes (Colby Hollman), Jacob (Peter Jacobson), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), and Rollie (Cory Hart).

Elsewhere, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and widowed mother Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) go their own ways to try and ensure the survival of those who matter most to them: Victor Strand and Baby Morgan, respectively. Read on to learn who doesn't survive the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead: