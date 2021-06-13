Fear the Walking Dead Recap: What to Know Before Watching the Season 6 Finale

✖

Brace yourself for the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. In "The Beginning," Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his scattered group of survivors scramble to find shelter from the warhead-loaded missile that will bring about the end — and the new beginning that Teddy (John Glover) has promised to Dakota (Zoe Colletti) and his underground cult of believers behind "the end is the beginning." Morgan and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) were too late to stop Teddy and Riley (Nick Stahl) from launching the missile aboard the USS Pennsylvania, the beached submarine revealed way back in October's Season 6 premiere.

1. Morgan found the submarine. In "Mother," a captive Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) radios Strand with orders to alert Morgan about the submarine washed ashore in Galveston, Texas, after learning Teddy plans to launch missiles that would destroy the surface.

2. Dakota joined Teddy’s group. That same episode ends with Teddy convincing Dakota, nicknamed "Sioux," to turn on Alicia and get the "fresh start" she failed to find with Morgan or her mother Virginia (Colby Minifie).

3. Alicia was locked in a bunker. "The beginning is the end. I'm the ending, so I can't be the beginning. But you can," Teddy tells Alicia in "Mother." Locking Alicia away inside a bunker beneath an old hotel resort, Teddy says Alicia is "going to rebuild the world from in there."

Here’s a little refresher before you watch the season finale of #FearTWD tomorrow or watch it now with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/DFTTyPqXpA — FearTWD (@FearTWD) June 12, 2021

4. Strand betrayed Morgan. In "USS Pennsylvania," Strand sacrifices Morgan by kicking him into a crowd of walkers when trying to reach the weapons room of the submarine. Morgan survives, but Strand's play costs valuable time — and they're both too late to stop the missile from firing.

5. Teddy launched a nuclear missile. Using the two-man rule, Riley and Teddy turn their matching keys and fire off a single missile loaded with 10 warheads just as Morgan and Strand breach the weapons room. There's no stopping the missile.

6. No one knows where the warheads will land. Aboard the USS Pennsylvania, Teddy tells Morgan the warheads will land "anywhere, everywhere. Maybe toward the water. Maybe toward that town you built." Everyone's in danger and running out of time to find shelter before the warheads explode.

"The Beginning" is now streaming on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, June 13, at 9/8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead Universe.