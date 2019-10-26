SNL Returns Tonight With Chance The Rapper

After a week off, Saturday Night Live is returning to 30 Rock. In the fourth episode of Season 45, Chance the Rapper gets the chance to play double duty, serving as both host and musical guest. It’s his third time on the show after having served as musical guest during an episode in December 2015. More recently, the Grammy-winning rapper hosted the November 18, 2017 episode to critical acclaim. During that appearance, Chance joined SNL mainstays Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd to sing “Come Back, Barack,” a parody that ended up winning an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics at the 2018 Emmys.

As it’s the last episode before Halloween, fans can likely expect all sorts “spooky” skits revolving around the holiday. Following Chance the Rapper next week will be Charlie’s Angels star Kristen Stewart with a musical guest to be determined. It appears the show will then take another week off the weekend of November 9th before it returns with Harry Styles as host and musical guest on November 16th. The only other announced host of the season is Dolemite is My Name star Eddie Murphy, who’s been penciled in to host the December 21st show. It will mark Murphy’s first return to the show in 35 years after having last appeared as a cast member in 1984.

After some time out of the spotlight, Murphy’s also returning to a career in stand-up comedy, something he announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week.

“I don’t be worrying about stuff like that. I tend to think constructively when I’m thinking about something creative,” Murphy said on the show. “I’m thinking about making it as funny as possible, because I wanna shut shit down when I do it. So I don’t be thinking, like, ‘Oh, what’s gonna happen? What are they gonna say? Are they gonna put me on the YouTube?’ That’s just part of the world now.”

Saturday Night Live starts at 11:30/10:30 pm Central on NBC.

Photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images