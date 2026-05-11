Why the Jedi Will Always Defeat the Sith Gets a Perfect Explanation From Darth Maul Actor Sam Witwer

Maul – Shadow Lord is the first Star Wars story to be told from the villain’s perspective, and it’s a hit. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 1 has achieved a stunning 98% critic score and an impressive 92% audience score, with Shadow Lord‘s end coming in for rave reviews. Lucasfilm has already renewed the show for Season 2, which will continue former Jedi Padawan Devon Izara’s apprenticeship to Maul as Darth Sidious’ old apprentice seeks his revenge. And yet, a subtle detail revealed why Maul’s philosophy – and the perspective of the Sith – has been proven flawed.

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Maul voice-actor Sam Witwer explained this in detail on The Ringer-Verse podcast. As he put it:

“One of the things that I think is so interesting about the show and about Star Wars in general is that, you know, episode four, Daki and Maul have a whole debate really for Devon’s benefit. They have a whole debate about whose principles are more resilient, the Jedi or the Sith.

“Whose principles are more resilient? Which philosophy is going to last through this catastrophe that we’re all going through? And Maul goes, ‘Well, let us figure that out. Let’s discover the truth’. Pulls his lightsaber, wipes the floor with Daki. You can see when he fights Devon, he’s going, ‘OK, check your footwork. Good. You’re doing great. You’re doing great.’ OK, Daki’s come over and then he just goes after him and [is] just vicious and humiliates him. And then he goes back to Devon and he’s, ‘Do you see what I’m saying? Do you see what I’m doing?’ You know, he’s teaching her even in that fight. And in the midst of that fight where he is totally controlling the room, Daki gets in one knee kick.

“Daki then gets his ribs broken [and is] thrown back. He’s dealing with those injuries for the rest of the season, but he got that one knee kick in and Maul has to have it repaired. And that one knee kick is the first domino that ends up unraveling the entirety of Maul’s plan by the end of the season because [the malfunctioning knee] leads to everything that happens.

“[Maul]’s fighting the Inquisitors, but he takes a jump and the knee kicks out some sparks because it’s not totally repaired and the Inquisitors are like, ‘Oh, interesting.’ And it just keeps getting worse and worse as everyone is let in on what this man’s emotional vulnerability is, which leads to [episode eight] where he almost falls back into madness because of this.

“And so if you were to answer the question in [episode four], whose philosophy is more resilient, you would say, well, it’s the Sith, or Maul’s, rather. The philosophy of Maul’s aggression. He is telling the truth. He’s got this down. And look, clearly Daki can’t handle that Maul’s philosophy is more resilient. But then you back up and you watch the whole season and you go, Daki’s principles are more resilient. Daki is the only one who lands a hit on [Darth Vader].”

Resilience and Aggression Are Not the Same Thing

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Witwer is essentially echoing a debate that’s been running since The Empire Strikes Back. As powerful as the dark side may be, Yoda stressed that it is not stronger than the light. “Quicker, easier, more seductive,” he stressed, but not stronger. Maul – Shadow Lord proves the point by placing a light side and a dark side character against Darth Vader, who’s portrayed as more of a force of nature than a human being. By now, Maul’s constant aggression has exposed a weakness that Vader takes full advantage of. Darth Vader beat Maul, and he made it look absolutely effortless.

Master Daki was similarly outclassed. And yet, strikingly, he did what Maul could not; he actually got a glancing blow in, slipping past the Dark Lord of the Sith’s defenses. This was in spite of the injuries he had sustained during his earlier duel with Maul, too. It’s testimony to the true power of the light side; the dark side burns you up, driving you into a state of aggression where your weaknesses become visible and can be played upon, whereas the light refreshes you and grants you the endurance you need.

Witwer understands why Maul was always going to lose to Vader. He is the Chosen One, born according to the will of the Force itself, and his power levels are beyond anything either Jedi or Sith have ever faced. But Maul’s defeat is even greater than this, because it’s worth remembering he does not survive the Dark Times. Rather, his hated enemy Obi-Wan Kenobi does, and the light of the Jedi shines across the galaxy once again. Just as Witwer explains, the dark side does not give a person resilience.

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