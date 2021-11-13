Pixar Previews First Original Series Win or Lose at Disney+ Day

Disney+ subscribers scored a new look at Pixar’s first original long-form animated series Win or Lose during Disney+ Day 2021. Announced alongside upcoming Pixar features Lightyear and Turning Red at Disney Investor Day last December, each 20-minute episode of the all-new animated series highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school coed softball team prepares for their championship game. See the concept art for Win or Lose before the Pixar animated series steps up to the plate Fall 2023 on Disney+.

Pixar story artists Michael Yates (Cars 3, Toy Story 4) and Carrie Hobson (associate executive producer, Pixar’s Luca) serve as writer-directors. David Lally (Disney+ and Pixar’s SparkShorts) will produce for Pixar Animation Studios, headed by chief creative officer and Monsters, Inc. and Inside Out director Pete Docter.

https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1459193060269514752

“It’s not so much about softball as it is a comedy about love, rivalry, and the challenges we all face in our struggles to win at life,” Docter said of Win or Lose when announcing the Disney+ exclusive series at Disney’s Investor Day.

Pixar has produced animated television specials, including Toy Story of Terror and Toy Story That Time Forgot, and the Up spin-off shorts series Dug Days for Disney+. Disney Television Animation is behind Monsters at Work, the CG-animated Disney+ series sequel to Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University.

The Emeryville studio is also revving up for Cars on the Road, an original series spinning out of the Cars franchise. Pixar revealed a first look during Disney+ Day in the four-minute Pixar 2021 Disney+ Day Special streaming now on Disney+.

Ciao Alberto, the latest Pixar short and a sequel to Luca, premiered November 12 as part of Disney+ Day. Here’s everything added to Disney+ as part of the anniversary celebration. Read on for all announcements out of Disney+ Day 2021, including two Pixar documentaries exploring the making of Lightyear and Turning Red, streaming 2022 on Disney+.

Win or Lose premieres on the platform in Fall 2023.

