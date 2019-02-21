‘Wizard of Oz’ TV Series in the Works

One of the most beloved film properties of all time is making its way to the small screen. A new Wizard of Oz TV series is officially in the works.

According to Variety, Legendary Entertainment is developing a TV show set in the Land of Oz from L. Frank Baum’s original novels. The series will deal with characters that have yet to be explored in movies or TV.

This Oz tale will be written and produced by Now You See Me scribe Ed Ricourt and takes place in the years following the long-exiled Witch’s return to the land of Oz. She brings fear, division, and war to the entire land, and the only hope is a servant girl who could potentially become the most powerful and dangerous woman in the realm.

Dmitri M. Johnson and Stephan Bugaj of dj2 Entertainment are set to executive produce the series. Legendary is reportedly nearing a deal for a director to board the project.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Legendary TV and dj2 to adapt my take on Baum’s rich, complex OZ book series which has influenced me creatively since childhood,” said Ricourt.

Ricourt has been incredibly busy over the last few years, writing for multiple high-profile projects. After co-writing Now You See Me in 2013, Ricourt worked on Wayward Pines and Jessica Jones. He also contributed to Netflix’s upcoming Raising Dion series, as well as Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access.

While the love of Wizard of Oz remains eternal, other projects related to the franchise in recent years haven’t exactly been successful. Many have already forgotten about Disney’s James Franco starring prequel from 2013, The Great and Powerful Oz, and NBC’s Emerald City TV series was cancelled after just one season on the air.

Are you looking forward to another new take on the Wizard of Oz franchise? Let us know in the comments!