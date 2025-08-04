WWE Crowns a New Undisputed Champion (And Fixes Major WrestleMania Mistake)

WrestleMania 41 was supposed to be an epic match-up between two of WWE’s biggest superstars, but as we now know, it didn’t exactly turn out that way. Instead, what fans got was a dull version of a legend, the abrupt end to a story started by The Rock, and a celebrity appearance that has since been abandoned completely. Tonight’s main event of SummerSlam night 2 looked to fix that major WrestleMania mistake, and it absolutely did while also crowning a new Undisputed Champion in the process.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena stood face to face for a bit before Cena hugged Rhodes, and then they started trading blows. Rhodes drew first real blood when he threw Cena into the steel steps with such force that Cena knocked them all over. Then Rhodes was launched into another set of steps, followed by Cena getting in Tyrese Haliburton’s face and taking one of his crutches to use as a weapon.

Cena then put the steel steps base into the ring, but it backfired as Rhodes reversed a move and then slammed Cena on top of them. Cena responded by pushing Rhodes off the top rope and to the floor, and Cena went for the steel steps yet again, lifting them on his shoulders and launching them at Rhodes on the floor below. Cena hit his target, as the steps crashed into Rhodes’ arm and he instantly grabbed it after the contact. Rhodes was right back in it though with a disaster kick to Cena, followed by a DDT. Rhodes went for a pin, but Cena kicked out, and that called for more pressure, so Rhodes locked in a submission.

Like Old Times

Rhodes dodged a move in the corner and hit a powerslam to Cena, but Cena kicked out of the pin. Rhodes got launched over the ropes to the floor, and then both men entered the ring and hit each other with chairs. Cena went on a roll with some of his trademark offense, including the five knuckle shuffle. Rhodes fought back with trademark offense of his own, including a big Cody Cutter for a cover, but Cena kicked out.

Cena hit an AA out of nowhere, but Rhodes kicked out of the pin. Rhodes then hit a moonsault from the top rope, though Cena kicked out of that too. Rhodes was surprised by Cena and almost pinned, but Rhodes kicked out, and then Rhodes hit a piledriver on Cena, but yet again Cena found a way to get his shoulder up in time. Cena then shocked Rhodes again, hitting an AA out of nowhere, leaving both men down on the mat.

Rhodes hit a powerbomb on Cena, but then Cena locked in the STF on Rhodes right after. Rhodes got to the bottom rope and broke the hold, and then threw Cena through the barricade. Then Cena hit Rhodes with a microphone before slamming Rhodes through the announce table with an AA.

Cena charged at Rhodes but Rhodes evaded and hit a Cross Rhodes, though Cena kicked out of the pin. Cena and Rhodes met on the top rope, but Cena won out and hit a leg drop before hitting an AA. Cena then went for a table and set it up, but Rhodes pushed it over and hit a DDT on Cena.

Through the Crowd

Cena kicked out of the pin and then both superstars avoided crashing into a table in the corner. Rhodes threw Cena over the barricade and then threw a cup of water in Cena’s face. The two fought in the crowd and made their way through the arena. Cena hit Rhodes with a steel brrridade and then lifted Rhodes up, only to have himself suplexed into a steel barricade leaning on a wall.

Cena and Rhodes made their way under the stage and then emerged from it on the elevator, with Cena carrying Rhodes. Cena then hit another AA, slamming Rhodes onto the ramp. Cena picked up Rhodes again and walked down to the ring, but Rhodes threw Cena into the table and then hit a Cross Rhodes for a pin, and that was still not enough to keep Cena down.

Drastic Measures

Rhodes ended up on the floor, but then hit Cena with a chair to the face. Rhodes then unscrewed the turnbuckle from the post, and he had the steel in his hand that hooked the bottom rope. He hit Cena with it and then started to doubt his actions. Rhodes then hit Cena with it again, and he questioned himself even more as the crowd started to boo. Cena then reversed the move and wrapped the bottom rope around Rhodes’ neck with an STF, but Rhodes countered and put Cena in the ropes.

Cena went for an AA and then Rhodes reversed and hit the Cross Rhodes, but he wasn’t done. Rhodes hit another Cross Rhodes but went for a third. Rhodes hit the third Cross Rhodes and went for the pin, but somehow Cena kicked out.

Rhodes then went and grabbed the Title, but he looked so unsure of what he was doing, almost convincing himself to do it. Cena caught him and hit an AA, and then he hit another one. Cena threw the Title away and lifted Rhodes up on the top rope. Cena lifted Rhodes on his shoulders and hit the avalanche AA for a pin, but Rhodes kicked out.

Cena set up a table in the ring and then got Rhodes back up for another Avalanche AA, but Rhodes fought back and grabbed Cena, slamming him into the table from the top rope. Cena grabbed his face and Rhodes then saluted Cena before hitting a Cross Rhodes and pinning Cena. Rhodes is now the new Undisputed WWE Champion, and he shared an emotional moment and hug with Cena in the center of the ring after the monumental win.

