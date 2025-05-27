Liv Morgan Returns to WWE, and She’s Pissed

It’s been a while since the WWE Universe has seen Liv Morgan in the ring or on TV, as she’s been busy shooting a new film project. In her absence, there’s been a lot happening with the Judgement Day thanks to Finn Balor, and fans have been curious as to what her reaction would be when she comes back. We got those answers on tonight’s Monday Night Raw, which saw Morgan made her grand return only to suffer a frustrating loss, and she’s clearly pissed about all of it.

Judgment Day was playing video games backstage when Perez came back to join them and had a plate full of nuggets for Mysterio. Perez put the plate down and then helped Mysterio ease tension in his shoulder, and right on time, Morgan made her return to the group.

When she came in to see Perez helping Mysterio, her demeanor changed instantly, and she glared at Mysterio as she asked him what was going on. Mysterio tried to stammer his way through an explanation, and he entire time Finn Balor was grinning ear to ear as his plan worked its magic in real time.

Morgan cut Mysterio off and said that it was actually okay, as Raquel Rodriguez had been keeping her updated on what was going on while she was away. Morgan and Rodriguez left, and Rodriguez rubbed some salt in the wound for Mysterio as she walked away. Balor couldn’t stop smiling, as Mysterio was seemingly in the dog house.

Morgan’s big film role was revealed to be Neon’s Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which is directed by Audition and 13 Assassins’ director Takashi Miike. Morgan stars alongside Shun Oguri (Godzilla v. Kong, No Longer Human) and Lily James (Pam and Tommy, Yesterday), and from reports regarding the production, it is said that Morgan was a natural in front of the camera.

Now she’s back in WWE and ready to jump back in the ring alongside Rodriguez, but their status with Judgment Day is the biggest question mark. Even before recent events, Judgement Day has been rather dysfunctional, especially after Mysterio’s Title success, and Balor seems to now be working actively against the group with his recruitment of Roxanne Perez. The alliance with Perez seems designed to cause problems with Morgan, Mysterio, and Rodriguez, and so far, the plan is working brilliantly.

Later in the episode, Morgan and Rodriguez walked past Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane, and Morgan started making fun of them. Morgan then said she was going to win Money in the Bank and cash in on Sky, but Sane got in her face and challenged her to a match later tonight.

That led to the match later in the night, and Morgan got off to a hot start. Kairi wasn’t about to let her cruise on by with an easy win, and put the Champion back on her heels after a series of big chops, quick counters, and brutal kicks. The two superstars were pretty evenly matched, but then Kairi gained the upper hand, and that’s when Perez showed up and pushed Kairi to help out Morgan.

Rodriguez didn’t respond so well to this, getting in the face of Perez and saying she had it handled. While that was happening, though, Sane countered a move and slammed Morgan down for a 3-count, giving Sane the win and putting a damper on Morgan’s return. Morgan was fuming, and now you can start to see the cracks starting to form in the Tag Team Champion’s partnership.

What did you think of Morgan’s return? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!