WWE Finally Reveals Return of Evolution

WWE is keeping the train moving throughout the summer, but July just got incredibly busy with the announcement of a week of events in Atlanta, and it will feature the return of the long-awaited Evolution premium live event. It’s been seven long years since WWE’s all-women’s Evolution event debuted back in 2018, but during Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE revealed that Evolution will finally get a follow-up on July 13th. This will follow Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12th and NXT’s Great American Bash earlier in the week on Tuesday, July 8th, and all three will be taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

🇺🇸 GREAT AMERICAN BASH

💥 SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT

👊 EVOLUTION



Atlanta… are you ready?



🎟️ PRE-SALE THIS TUESDAY | COMBO TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/RltVT2f5TR — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

Fans have been asking about a second Evolution for years, and it couldn’t be happening at a better time, as the women’s divisions of NXT, Raw, and SmackDown are stacked with talent and consistently steal the show regardless of brand or spot on the card. This is also one of the rare events that allows for NXT, Raw, and SmackDown to cross over on one card, which is something we saw in the original Evolution as well. This time around, though, could we see TNA and AAA in the mix as well? It certainly seems like a plausible possibility.

A lot has changed since 2018, which is apparent when you look at the original Evolution card. The first Evolution prominently featured Ronda Rousey in much of the marketing, and she battled Nikki Bella for the Raw Women’s Championship during the event. Sasha Banks and Toni Storm were also in the mix at the time, though both have now become huge stars in AEW as Mercedes Mone and Timeless Toni Storm, respectively. You can find the original Evolution card and results below.

Evolution Card (2018)

Lita and Trish Stratus def. Mickie James and Alicia Fox (w. Alexa Bliss)

Mae Young Classic 2018 Finals: Toni Storm def. Iyo Sky

Six Man Tag Team Match: Bayley, Natalya, and Sasha Banks def. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan)

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (C) def. Kairi Sane

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Becky Lynch (C) def. Charlotte Flair

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) def. Nikki Bella (w. Brie Bella)

Women’s Battle Royal: Nia Jax def. Alundra Blayze, Asuka, Billie Kay, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Ivory, Kelly Kelly, Lana, Mandy Rose, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, Naomi, Peyton Royce, Sonya Deville, Tamina, Zelina Vega, and Torrie Wilson.

Looking ahead to the next Evolution, it would be a perfect spotlight for some of the company’s rising superstars like Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez, Jade Cargill, Jordynne Grace, Sol Ruca, and Jaida Parker, as well as a spotlight for some of the biggest superstars in the company like Becky Lynch, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Naomi, and more.

July isn’t that far away, but we still have a few more events before Evolution, including Money in the Bank, which will have one key superstar holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. Plus, with AAA and TNA partnerships, the event has the opportunity to really deliver something special, so hopefully we’ll have a few matches lined up soon.

Saturday Night’s Main Event

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker def. CM Punk and Sami Zayn

Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega (C) def. Chelsea Green

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (C) def. R-Truth

Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) vs. Logan Paul

Are you excited for Evolution, and what matches do you hope to see most?