Injury Update on WWE’s Liv Morgan is Reportedly Worst Case Scenario

WWE’s Liv Morgan is one of the company’s biggest superstars, but due to an unfortunate injury, she may be out of action for a while. Morgan was injured during a match on this week’s Raw, and while it was initially ruled as a dislocated shoulder, a new report by PWInsider is saying that it’s actually a separated shoulder, and according to multiple WWE sources, Morgan will require surgery. If true, that means Morgan will most likely be out for a substantial amount of time, and we wish Morgan all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.

The injury occurred during a match against Kairi Sane, though it was by all accounts a freak accident as Morgan braced her fall to the mat. Morgan could be seen in immediate pain after hitting the mat, and she was holding her arm as medical personnel checked on her. The match was stopped, and Morgan was helped to the back by officials.

One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury.



I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy.



Sane shared a post on X in regards to the match and Morgan’s injury, and she wished her a full and speedy recovery. Sane wrote, “One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury. I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy. Even if it was never intentional, knowing that someone was hurt in a match with me is something I carry deeply. It breaks my heart. I hope with all my heart for a full and speedy recovery. I will continue to give my all, hoping to bring excitement—not pain—to the ring.”

If Morgan is going to be out of action for a lengthy amount of time, that is understandably a worst-case scenario. Morgan has been on an exceptional run over the past year, and she recently returned to the ring after taking some time away to film her first feature film. She’s also at the center of two major storylines, and she is one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, so there will likely need to be some changes and shifts made due to Morgan being out of action.

Morgan has been a major part of the ongoing Judgement Day story, as when she returned to the fold she once again became one of the power players within the group and continued to butt heads with Finn Balor and his new ally Roxanne Perez. Perez has also caused issues between Morgan and Rodriguez, and Balor has obviously been planting seeds of distrust between Morgan and Mysterio. It remains to be seen how this will all shift with Morgan out of action for a while.

Morgan also just started a storyline with the returning Nikki Bella, which seemed as if it was starting up a feud that would lead to a match at Evolution next month. That could have either been for a singles match or a Tag Team match against both Nikki and Brie alongside Raquel for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Raquel could still step into that role against Nikki in the storyline, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with the story.

We wish Morgan all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.