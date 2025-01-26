WWE’s Braun Strowman Suffers Bloody Beatdown on Saturday Night’s Main Event

Saturday Night’s Main Event was stacked with some marquee matchups, and one of the more anticipated battles of the night was between two powerhouses. That would be Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu, as not only had the two superstars never faced each other one on one but Strowman was one of the few people who could even pose a threat to Fatu. Unfortunately, things did not go well for Strowman, and as things devolved into an eventual DQ, Fatu would deliver an absolute brutal beatdown to Strowman, which caused substantial bleeding from his nose and possible injuries internally to his ribs.

The match started out fine, but then Fatu started to hit another gear, and he would drive Strowman into the corner turnbuckle. That’s when things really started to go sour for Strowman, as Fatu would hit back-to-back to back slams into the corner, smashing Strowman’s face continuously into the turnbuckle.

He would also take out the referee, and that’s what led to the match being called a disqualification. Fatu wasn’t done though, as he went out of the ring to grab a chair and was met with Nick Aldis and a host of officials when he got back in the ring. Fatu would throw a chair at security before more officials entered the ring, but that didn’t stop Fatu.

Fatu then hit a moonsault off the top rope and landed viciously on Strowman, further compounding his injuries. Tama Tonga would walk with him out of the ring as officials checked on Strowman, but Fatu came back again and hit one more moonsault on a bloody and hurt Strowman in the ring. Fatu finally left the ring for good, leaving officials to check on Strowman and actually start to address his injuries.

Where this leaves Strowman is unknown, as he was bleeding quite a bit from his nose and even what appeared to be from his mouth at one point. Getting your head slammed against a turnbuckle repeatedly will do that to someone, and we hope he’s okay and able to be back on his feet soon.

As for Fatu, this is the latest in a series of moments highlighting just how vicious and deadly Fatu really is, with or without Solo Sikoa. We still haven’t heard from Sikoa, so as of right now it’s Fatu and Tonga operating as a team of two until that inevitable confrontation happens.

Fatu is likely to be in the Rumble match as well, so we could see a major development during the match if he is indeed one of the 30 participants. Strowman seemed like a lock for the Rumble match as well, but with these injuries, that seems less likely. There’s always a chance he comes back to cost Fatu a win though, so you just never know.

What have you thought of Saturday Night's Main Event so far?